DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Ceremony honors first responders, victims of September 11 attacks

September 11, 2020
Wreath-laying ceremony honoring victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Wreath-laying ceremony honoring victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Screenshot.)

The U.S. Embassy on Friday paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks with a wreath-laying ceremony at Costa Rica’s National Academy of Firefighters.

The event began with the playing of the U.S. and Costa Rican national anthems, followed by remarks from U.S. Ambassador Sharon Day and a moment of silence.

“May God always bless the United States of America and Costa Rica in our good times and in our troubling times,” Day said. “We stand together […] and we fight for our shared values: Values of democracy, values of liberty, values of freedom.”

The National Academy of Firefighters houses the “Spirit Rising” (Espíritu Ascendente) monument, designed and constructed by artist Roland Hockett in honor of the first responders.

“We stand together on this 9/11 and we thank you again — myself from the bottom of my heart — for protecting this memorial and for what each of you do as first responders in this country,” Day said.

Watch the ceremony in its entirety in the video player below. (Click here if you cannot see the video.)

“Spirit Rising” was first unveiled on September 11, 2004 at September 11 Park in Sabana Norte. In 2014, it was moved to its current location at the Firefighters Academy in Desamparados.

“I want to thank the Bomberos for being such stalwart friends, such stewards of this memorial. You have honored this memorial by protecting it in your own home, your own house,” Day said.

Current and veteran U.S. marines salute the flag at a ceremony commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001
Current and veteran U.S. marines salute the flag at a ceremony commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The event took place at the Firefighter Academy in Desamparados, and dozens of Costa Rican firefighters and members of the U.S. Marine Corps League attended, along with U.S. Consul Ravi Candadai and Costa Rican Firefighters Director Héctor Chaves. “There are universal principles not related to nationality, creed, or race,” said Chaves in a speech. “And firemen from all over the world are united by the same mission: to protect life in all its forms, without any distinctions.” The monument, entitled “Spirit Rising,” by U.S. artist Roland Hockett, was originally located in San José, where it was vandalized. The monument now stands in its new home at the academy. Robert Isenberg/The Tico Times

Related posts:

  1. U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica warns of phone fraud
  2. U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August
  3. U.S. Embassy still not offering routine visa services for Costa Ricans

You may be interested

Trump advisor set to lead Inter-American Development Bank
News
4080 views
News
4080 views

Trump advisor set to lead Inter-American Development Bank

AFP - September 11, 2020

An advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump is set to take the helm of the Inter-American Development Bank, potentially ending…

Unemployment in Costa Rica continues climbing to record highs
Costa Rica
1989 views
Costa Rica
1989 views

Unemployment in Costa Rica continues climbing to record highs

AFP and The Tico Times - September 11, 2020

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 24.4% in the moving quarter from May to July, the highest ever recorded in the…

JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
798 views
Costa Rica
798 views

JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 10, 2020

The l0w-cost airline JetBlue will soon restart flights to Costa Rica, the Tourism Board (ICT) announced Thursday. On October 17,…

LATEST NEWS

Inter-American Development Bank headquarters at Washington, D.C.
News

Trump advisor set to lead Inter-American Development Bank

 - Sep 11, 2020
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Unemployment in Costa Rica continues climbing to record highs

 - Sep 11, 2020
JetBlue airlines
Costa Rica

JetBlue announces it will resume flights to Costa Rica

 - Sep 10, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 10, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 10

 - Sep 10, 2020
Takeoff from SJO
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes tourism from eight more U.S. states

 - Sep 10, 2020
Vote Here sign in the United States
Op-ed

Op Ed: We need change in U.S. leadership. Citizens abroad can make that happen

 - Sep 10, 2020