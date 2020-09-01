Pic of the Day: Andrey Amador represents Costa Rica at Tour de France

Andrey Amador is the lone Costa Rican cyclist at the 2020 Tour de France.

The prestigious cycling event began August 29 and ends September 20 — delayed from its usual July dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over that span, riders will cover nearly 3,500 km (2,165 miles).

Amador is competing with the Ineos Grenadiers, which have eight cyclists in the 2020 Tour. Through the latest full day of results, the Tico is in 139th place (00:28:30 behind the leader).

Amador is the most decorated Costa Rican cyclist of all time. In 2011, he became the first rider from Central America to compete in the Tour de France, according to the Associated Press.

Good luck, Andrey!