Weather watch: Landslides on Irazú, rain expected to continue

August 28, 2020
A photo showing the results of a landslide on Irazú Volcano in Costa Rica on August 26, 2020.

A photo showing the results of a landslide on Irazú Volcano in Costa Rica on August 26, 2020. (Via CNE.)

A Wednesday-morning landslide threatens the radio and television towers atop Irazú Volcano, the National Emergency Commission announced Friday.

A team with representatives from CNE,  the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI), and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) is evaluating the damage.

Geologist Blas Sánchez indicated authorities were coordinating the relocation of antennas and towers corresponding to channels including Enlace Televisión Channel 23, Channel 15 UCR and Sinart. 

Due to the landslides, SINAC has temporarily closed several trails in the Prusia Sector of Irazú Volcano National Park. The El Roble, Puma, and Micaela trails will remain off-limits until further notice.

Rain continues to impact Pacific

Persistent rainfall has caused flooding in parts of northern Costa Rica, particularly in the province of Guanacaste.

Reader Jason Danford captured these photos in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste:

Heavy rains provoked flooding in Guanacaste the week of August 24, 2020.
Heavy rains provoked flooding in Guanacaste the week of August 24, 2020. Photo via Jason Danford.
Heavy rains provoked flooding in Guanacaste the week of August 24, 2020.
Heavy rains provoked flooding in Guanacaste the week of August 24, 2020. (Photo via Jason Danford.)

Nine shelters across three Guanacaste cantons — Santa Cruz, Carrillo and La Cruz — were accommodating 384 people as of Wednesday night.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) predicts more rainfall on Friday.

“The convergency zone will continue close to the country, contributing to instability in the atmosphere over the national territory. During the morning, hot conditions are expected with a predominance of partial cloudiness in most of the country,” the IMN forecast reads.

“Rains are possible during the first hours in coastal areas. For the afternoon and night, the rainy activity will again concentrate on the Pacific slope, mountainous areas and in the western part of the Central Valley with isolated rains and downpours.”

Take extra precaution when driving in areas of heavy rainfall, and if your community is prone to flooding or landslides. Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Visit Sun and Dreams Photography to see more work by Jason Danford. 

