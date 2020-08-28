Weather watch: Landslides on Irazú, rain expected to continue

A Wednesday-morning landslide threatens the radio and television towers atop Irazú Volcano, the National Emergency Commission announced Friday.

A team with representatives from CNE, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI), and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) is evaluating the damage.

Geologist Blas Sánchez indicated authorities were coordinating the relocation of antennas and towers corresponding to channels including Enlace Televisión Channel 23, Channel 15 UCR and Sinart.

Due to the landslides, SINAC has temporarily closed several trails in the Prusia Sector of Irazú Volcano National Park. The El Roble, Puma, and Micaela trails will remain off-limits until further notice.

Rain continues to impact Pacific

Persistent rainfall has caused flooding in parts of northern Costa Rica, particularly in the province of Guanacaste.

Reader Jason Danford captured these photos in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste:

Nine shelters across three Guanacaste cantons — Santa Cruz, Carrillo and La Cruz — were accommodating 384 people as of Wednesday night.