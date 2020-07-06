Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Pic of the Day: Hiking through Irazú Volcano National Park

July 6, 2020
'Volcanic Influence Area' sign at Irazu Volcano National Park

'Volcanic Influence Area' sign at Irazu Volcano National Park, Prusia Sector. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Irazú Volcano National Park is best known for views of the volcanic craters, but a second, lesser-known sector of the park is almost as breathtaking.

Located 4 km from Sanatorio Durán, the Prusia sector of Irazú Volcano National Park is an excellent destination for hikers, trail-runners and those who just want a breath of fresh air.

Prusia has 10 miles (16 km) of well-maintained trails of varying difficulty through a forest unlike what you might be accustomed to elsewhere in Costa Rica. Full of pine and cypress trees, Irazú Volcano National Park’s Prusia sector feels as if it has been transplanted from the Pacific Northwest.

View of the towering forest inside the Prusia Sector of Irazu Volcano NP.
View of the towering forest inside the Prusia Sector of Irazu Volcano NP. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

In addition to hiking trails and lookout points, the Prusia sector has picnic areas, restrooms and potable water.

(During the coronavirus pandemic, the picnic areas and some of the lengthier trails are closed. Visitors must also bring a mask or face shield for use when in proximity to others.)

The National Park is open every day from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Entry is 1,000 colones for Costa Rican adults or permanent residents, or $15 for adult non-residents.

Pro tip: Bring some spare change to buy fresh strawberries with condensed milk from one of the several roadside vendors on your drive up the volcano.

Views during the drive up to Irazu Volcano National Park.
Views during the drive up to Irazu Volcano National Park. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

