Heavy rains continue to provoke weather alerts in Costa Rica

August 25, 2020
A rainy day in San José, Costa Rica.

A rainy day in San José, Costa Rica. ((Jacob Spetzler / The Tico Times))

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Monday maintained yellow alerts due to weather that is impacting nearly all of Costa Rica.

Late last week, the indirect effects of Tropical Storm Marco had caused parts of Costa Rica to be placed under an orange alert, meaning regional bodies were responding to flooding and landslides.

Though the current weather risks are less pronounced, CNE says “as of Tuesday, August 25 in the afternoon, the Intertropical Confluence Zone is reactivated over the territory, and heavy rains return in the Pacific, Northern Zone and Central Valley.”

The Yellow Alert was issued for all regions of Costa Rica except the Caribbean:

A green alert is meant to be informative, while a yellow alert is issued when the risk to a community, region or the country has risen, or when it’s confirmed a phenomenon will have a significant affectation on a population.

CNE recommends that people take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding due to sewer saturation, near rivers and in sectors with a high propensity for landslides. Abide by any official instructions and call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Drive carefully, as the weather may cause deterioration in road conditions.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) expects rainy conditions to increase throughout Tuesday.

“Tuesday will begin a new increase in the rainy activity of the country,” they reported. “This situation is being caused by disturbances in the upper atmosphere that interact with the Intertropical Covergency Zone and strengthen instability in southern Central America.

“Rains are expected from the morning in the Caribbean and North Zone, as well as in the South Pacific. In the afternoon the rainy activity in the Pacific, North Zone and Central Valley will be reinforced.”

 

