DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Indirect effects of Tropical Storm Marco provoke weather alerts in Costa Rica

August 21, 2020
Costa Rica weather alert for August 21 2020.

Costa Rica weather alert for August 21 2020. (Via CNE.)

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Friday issued orange, yellow and green alerts due to weather that is impacting all of Costa Rica.

“CNE raises alerts due to the possible increase in rains tonight and early in the morning after the indirect effect of Tropical Storm Marco,” the organization said.

The Orange Alert was issued for the Northern Zone, the Northern Pacific and the Central Pacific. Meanwhile, the Central Valley and Southern Pacific are among the regions under a Yellow Alert due to rainfall:

A green alert is meant to be informative, while a yellow alert is issued when the risk to a community, region or the country has risen, or when it’s confirmed a phenomenon will have a significant affectation on a population.

The orange alert, created earlier this year in context of the coronavirus pandemic, indicates that CNE is mobilizing regional emergency-response teams to respond to a situation.

CNE recommends that people take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding due to sewer saturation, near rivers and in sectors with a high propensity for landslides. Abide by any official instructions and call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Drive carefully, as the weather may cause deterioration in road conditions. Route 27 is especially vulnerable at the moment, according to Costa Rica’s National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

IMN expects rainy conditions in the North Pacific will persist into Saturday.

“Analysis demonstrated the persistence of the indirect affectation of tropical depression #14 over the country for this Saturday, and strong rainfall will continue in the Pacific and Northern Zone,” the IMN’s alert, issued Friday at 9 p.m., reads.

“[Pay] special attention in the Northern and Central Pacific, and the Northern Zone and the western Central Valley, as soil remains saturated due to rain over recent days.”

Related posts:

  1. Weather prompts yellow, green alerts throughout Costa Rica
  2. Rain prompts yellow, green alerts throughout Costa Rica (updated)
  3. Wind and rain prompt yellow, green alerts throughout Costa Rica
  4. Strong winds expected over most of Costa Rica this week

You may be interested

Costa Rica returns to its ‘Open Phase.’ Here’s what’s open [August 22-30]
Costa Rica
20851 views
Costa Rica
20851 views

Costa Rica returns to its ‘Open Phase.’ Here’s what’s open [August 22-30]

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 22, 2020

As planned, Costa Rica has eased coronavirus restrictions starting Saturday, August 22. The following measures will apply through Sunday, August…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21
Costa Rica
4949 views
Costa Rica
4949 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 21, 2020

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 340, according to official data…

In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns — and worries about bills
News
7 views
News
7 views

In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns — and worries about bills

Leila MACOR / AFP - August 21, 2020

Until the coronavirus crisis erupted, Germán Amaya worked at the luxury Fontainebleau hotel in Miami. But then he lost his…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica

Costa Rica returns to its ‘Open Phase.’ Here’s what’s open [August 22-30]

 - Aug 22, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 21, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21

 - Aug 21, 2020
The skyline of downtown Miami as seen from South Beach.
News

In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns — and worries about bills

 - Aug 21, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
Costa Rica

September flights will feature return of commercial service to Guanacaste

 - Aug 21, 2020
Lima, Peru
Latin America

Peru, Argentine economies post huge falls

 - Aug 21, 2020
An aerial photograph of the Crucitas gold mining site in San Carlos, Alajuela, in northern Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rican police launch ‘massive operation’ against illegal gold mining at Crucitas

 - Aug 21, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica returns to its ‘Open Phase.’ Here’s what’s open [August 22-30]
Costa Rica
20851 views
0 20851

Costa Rica returns to its ‘Open Phase.’ Here’s what’s open [August 22-30]

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 22, 2020
2
Indirect effects of Tropical Storm Marco provoke weather alerts in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1900 views
0 1900

Indirect effects of Tropical Storm Marco provoke weather alerts in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 21, 2020
3
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21
Costa Rica
4949 views
0 4949

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 21, 2020
4
In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns — and worries about bills
News
7 views
0 7

In virus hotspot Florida, a family mourns — and worries about bills

Leila MACOR / AFP - August 21, 2020
5
September flights will feature return of commercial service to Guanacaste
Costa Rica
395 views
0 395

September flights will feature return of commercial service to Guanacaste

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 21, 2020