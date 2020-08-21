Indirect effects of Tropical Storm Marco provoke weather alerts in Costa Rica

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Friday issued orange, yellow and green alerts due to weather that is impacting all of Costa Rica.

“CNE raises alerts due to the possible increase in rains tonight and early in the morning after the indirect effect of Tropical Storm Marco,” the organization said.

The Orange Alert was issued for the Northern Zone, the Northern Pacific and the Central Pacific. Meanwhile, the Central Valley and Southern Pacific are among the regions under a Yellow Alert due to rainfall:

A green alert is meant to be informative, while a yellow alert is issued when the risk to a community, region or the country has risen, or when it’s confirmed a phenomenon will have a significant affectation on a population.

The orange alert, created earlier this year in context of the coronavirus pandemic, indicates that CNE is mobilizing regional emergency-response teams to respond to a situation.

CNE recommends that people take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding due to sewer saturation, near rivers and in sectors with a high propensity for landslides. Abide by any official instructions and call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Drive carefully, as the weather may cause deterioration in road conditions. Route 27 is especially vulnerable at the moment, according to Costa Rica’s National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

IMN expects rainy conditions in the North Pacific will persist into Saturday.

“Analysis demonstrated the persistence of the indirect affectation of tropical depression #14 over the country for this Saturday, and strong rainfall will continue in the Pacific and Northern Zone,” the IMN’s alert, issued Friday at 9 p.m., reads.

“[Pay] special attention in the Northern and Central Pacific, and the Northern Zone and the western Central Valley, as soil remains saturated due to rain over recent days.”