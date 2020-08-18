  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

El Salvador will resume international flights on September 19

August 18, 2020
Departing El Salvador on Avianca

Departing El Salvador International Airport on Avianca. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador will reopen to international passenger flights on September 19, after a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Monday.

El Salvador, which on March 17 became the first country in Central America to shut down flights, will allow the “exit and entrance” of passengers through the application of a sanitary protocol.

“We do not doubt that the reopening of the airport will allow us to contribute to the recovery of the economy,” said the president of the Autonomous Port Executive Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker.

El Salvador plans to resume other economic activities starting August 24.

The biosecurity protocol that will be implemented and that was “harmonized” with the rest of the airports in the Central American region includes the installation of thermographic cameras to measure body temperature.

Boarding halls will be capped at 50% capacity, and passengers will be required to wear masks at all times.

CEPA says the airport reopening will be “gradual,” but it has not yet announced requirements for tourists. Costa Rica, which on August 1 became the first Central American country to welcome foreign guests, requires that they purchase insurance and obtain a PCR-RT coronavirus test.

According to the U.S. Embassy, El Salvador has prohibited foreigners from entering the country since March 11, with exceptions for diplomats and permanent residents.

El Salvador — population 6.6 million — has reported 23,193 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with 618 deaths and 10,977 recoveries. But new infections have recently begun a downward trend in the Central American country.

Related posts:

  1. Review: Avianca Airbus A320 and A321 between Colombia and Costa Rica
  2. Review: Flying Spirit Airlines to Costa Rica
  3. Colombian airline Avianca files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S.
  4. Four people taken to hospital after Avianca flight makes rapid descent during Costa Rica-Colombia route

You may be interested

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan
Costa Rica
613 views
Costa Rica
613 views

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 18, 2020

The Costa Rican Presidency has withdrawn 10 law projects in an effort to streamline the path toward a $504 million…

News briefs: Costa Rica continues to be country of choice for Swiss visitors
Costa Rica
20839 views
Costa Rica
20839 views

News briefs: Costa Rica continues to be country of choice for Swiss visitors

The Tico Times - August 18, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Travel Alert: Structural damage forces closure to Costanera Sur bridge
Business
2916 views
Business
2916 views

Travel Alert: Structural damage forces closure to Costanera Sur bridge

The Tico Times - August 17, 2020

A damaged bridge on Costa Rica's Route 34 near Ciudad Cortés, Puntarenas, will affect driving on the Costanera until at…

LATEST NEWS

An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

 - Aug 18, 2020
Orosi Valley
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica continues to be country of choice for Swiss visitors

 - Aug 18, 2020
A damaged bridge over the Coronado River in Puerto Cortés of Osa, Puntarenas.
Business

Travel Alert: Structural damage forces closure to Costanera Sur bridge

 - Aug 17, 2020
View of an empty street in San José, Costa Rica on March 26, 2020.
Costa Rica

Disappointing weekend for Costa Rican businesses, despite holiday

 - Aug 17, 2020
Route 32 to Limón
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s closed phase continues this week. Here’s what’s open

 - Aug 17, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020.
Keylor Navas

PSG’s Navas out of Champions League semi-final against Leipzig

 - Aug 17, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan
Costa Rica
613 views
0 613

Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loan

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 18, 2020
2
El Salvador will resume international flights on September 19
Travel & Tourism
1097 views
0 1097

El Salvador will resume international flights on September 19

AFP and The Tico Times - August 18, 2020
3
News briefs: Costa Rica continues to be country of choice for Swiss visitors
Costa Rica
20839 views
0 20839

News briefs: Costa Rica continues to be country of choice for Swiss visitors

The Tico Times - August 18, 2020
4
Travel Alert: Structural damage forces closure to Costanera Sur bridge
Business
2916 views
0 2916

Travel Alert: Structural damage forces closure to Costanera Sur bridge

The Tico Times - August 17, 2020
5
Disappointing weekend for Costa Rican businesses, despite holiday
Costa Rica
4859 views
0 4859

Disappointing weekend for Costa Rican businesses, despite holiday

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 17, 2020