Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Bordered on two sides by water, it’s no surprise Costa Rica has many spectacular beaches.
Some of the best are in the province of Guanacaste, with its many bays that create views like this one. This photo specifically was taken from the hills near Playa Potrero. And if you think it’s pretty in the picture, just wait until sunset.
We hope, if you try to find it, that you enjoy the adventure!
