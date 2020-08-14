  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica soccer match suspended due to COVID-19

August 14, 2020
Estadio José Rafael "Fello" Meza.

Estadio José Rafael "Fello" Meza in Cartago. (Photo via JuanJoséLP / Creative Commons.)

The Costa Rican Apertura 2020 Tournament will begin this weekend, but one match has already been suspended after two cases of COVID-19 were identified among one of the teams.

The Sporting San José match against Cartaginés was postponed after tests revealed that two members of the latter club have the new coronavirus.

“The Cartaginés leadership argued the situation as a case of force majeure following the two positive cases of COVID-19,” UNAFUT, the Union of First-Division Football Clubs, said in a statement.

The statement added that Cartaginés, which requested the suspension, is still waiting for the results of COVID-19 tests that were carried out on all the team’s players.

Costa Rica plans to hold an abbreviated version of its top-flight men’s soccer tournament to give the national team time to prepare for the CONCACAF qualifiers for the FIFA Men’s World Cup Qatar-2022.

The next La Sele match is a friendly against Mexico on Sept. 30, while the CONCACAF qualifying round-robin will begin in June 2021.

Costa Rican club matches are held without an audience and with other sanitary measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion.

UNAFUT successfully finished the Clausura 2020 in June, but coronavirus cases and deaths have since risen sharply. The Central American country has reported 26,129 infections and 272 deaths as of Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Cartaginés and Guadalupe battle for last spot in Costa Rica soccer semifinals
  2. Saprissa routs Cartaginés, Alajuelense beats Herediano in first leg of Costa Rica playoffs
  3. Rising star Manfred Ugalde sold to City Football Group, reports say
  4. Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14
Coronavirus
21938 views
Coronavirus
21938 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 281, according to official data…

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela
Latin America
903 views
Latin America
903 views

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

AFP - August 14, 2020

A group of 28 countries, including the United States, various members of the Lima Group, the International Contact Group, the…

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says
Costa Rica
20814 views
Costa Rica
20814 views

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020

Since Costa Rica declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus in mid-March, the country has continued adjusting measures,…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 14, 2020
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

 - Aug 14, 2020
Juan Guaido speaks in Venezuela
Latin America

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

 - Aug 14, 2020
Tourists received welcome gifts after disembarking the flight from Spain.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says

 - Aug 14, 2020
Overlooking Las Catalinas and Potrero, Guanacaste
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

 - Aug 14, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 13

 - Aug 13, 2020
The first Lufthansa flight to Costa Rica since the coronavirus crisis began arrived at SJO on August 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica expands list of authorized countries from which it welcomes tourists

 - Aug 13, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14
Coronavirus
21938 views
0 21938

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020
2
Costa Rica soccer match suspended due to COVID-19
Costa Rica
464 views
0 464

Costa Rica soccer match suspended due to COVID-19

AFP - August 14, 2020
3
Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela
Latin America
903 views
0 903

Group of 28 countries seeks support for democratic transition in Venezuela

AFP - August 14, 2020
4
Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says
Costa Rica
20814 views
0 20814

Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 14, 2020
5
Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica
Pic of the Day
1006 views
0 1006

Pic of the Day: Spectacular coastlines in Guanacaste, Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 14, 2020