Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 14

August 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 14, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 14, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 281, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and seventy-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 99 are in intensive care with an age range from 12 to 85 years old.

The Health Ministry confirmed 802 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 26,931.

Of the new cases, 666 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 136 were identified without a test.

Friday, 373 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 17,865 known active cases and 8,785 recoveries.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 14, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 5.5 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor — hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking are the most common — and elderly adults are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

The Health Ministry said earlier this week that 12.1% of elderly adults who tested positive for the coronavirus have died due to COVID-19 or related causes, while the risk of death is significantly lower among younger adults (0.4%).

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

Deaths comprise people who tested positive for the coronavirus and died, when health authorities believe COVID-19 either caused or contributed to the death.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity though August 8, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity though August 8, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica is in a “Closed Phase” through August 21; click here to understand the latest restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

This story was updated to include hospitalization data. 

