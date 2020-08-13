DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

August 13, 2020
Goodness Dental is offering discounts on dental care through August 2020.

Goodness Dental is offering discounts on dental care through August 2020. (Photo via Goodness Dental.)

As Costa Rica government authorities continue to adjust restrictions during the pandemic, many dental clinics remain open to the public and prepared with effective strategies and protocols to keep patients safe from COVID.

For the past several months, while many dental facilities were closed during the quarantine, few of us have had the opportunity to receive essential routine dental care.

Recognizing the importance of good oral and dental health, Goodness Dental is offering a special promotion through August 31, 2020 to encourage Tico Times readers to get the dental care they need at affordable rates.

Through the month of August, patients may schedule a complete general exam, full dental cleaning and the development of a comprehensive dental treatment plan for only $75.00. This package has a value of $250 but has been reduced to $75.00 through August 31, 2020. Dental x-rays are also priced at just $65.00 each with this special promotion.

Additionally, all dental care treatments at Goodness Dental have been discounted by 25% in the month of August.

Rates on dental care have never been lower. To schedule an appointment, please call Milena Chaves at +506 8760-6675 or email milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com.

Patients must mention this article when they call or email to schedule their dental exam and cleaning.

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.

Related posts:

  1. Chew on this: How dental care in Costa Rica can improve your life
  2. Orthognathic surgery in Costa Rica
  3. Choosing a dental crown in Costa Rica
  4. Maxillofacial surgery in Costa Rica: How 3D computer tomography improves zygomatic implant procedures

You may be interested

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1053 views
Costa Rica
1053 views

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 13, 2020

Yassuri Potoy Ortiz, a young transgender woman, was an advanced nursing student when the 2018 protests against the Daniel Ortega…

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League
Keylor Navas
746 views
Keylor Navas
746 views

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020

Keylor Navas made several key saves in the first half as PSG rallied late to beat Atalanta, 2-1, in Wednesday's…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12
Costa Rica
21902 views
Costa Rica
21902 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 263, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

Nicaraguan Carlos Berrios works during an interview with AFP, at his house in San Jose on July 31, 2020. - Berrios, afraid for being a human rights activist of the LGBTI community, fled Nicaragua and moved to Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

 - Aug 13, 2020
PSG's Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 12, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

 - Aug 12, 2020
Arenal Volcano viewed from the lake of the same name.
Costa Rica

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

 - Aug 12, 2020
Carlos Alvarado's 2020 State of the Union
Costa Rica

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

 - Aug 12, 2020
La Penita indigenous village, Darien province, Panama
immigration

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp

 - Aug 12, 2020

Hot Posts

1
August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion
Dental Tourism
2391 views
0 2391

August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

Milena Chaves / Goodness Dental - August 13, 2020
2
Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1053 views
0 1053

Central American LGBTI migrants find refuge in Costa Rica

The Tico Times - August 13, 2020
3
Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League
Keylor Navas
746 views
0 746

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020
4
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12
Costa Rica
21902 views
0 21902

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020
5
Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism
Costa Rica
4817 views
0 4817

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020