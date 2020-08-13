August $75.00 dental cleaning promotion

As Costa Rica government authorities continue to adjust restrictions during the pandemic, many dental clinics remain open to the public and prepared with effective strategies and protocols to keep patients safe from COVID.

For the past several months, while many dental facilities were closed during the quarantine, few of us have had the opportunity to receive essential routine dental care.

Recognizing the importance of good oral and dental health, Goodness Dental is offering a special promotion through August 31, 2020 to encourage Tico Times readers to get the dental care they need at affordable rates.

Through the month of August, patients may schedule a complete general exam, full dental cleaning and the development of a comprehensive dental treatment plan for only $75.00. This package has a value of $250 but has been reduced to $75.00 through August 31, 2020. Dental x-rays are also priced at just $65.00 each with this special promotion.

Additionally, all dental care treatments at Goodness Dental have been discounted by 25% in the month of August.

Rates on dental care have never been lower. To schedule an appointment, please call Milena Chaves at +506 8760-6675 or email milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com.

Patients must mention this article when they call or email to schedule their dental exam and cleaning.

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.