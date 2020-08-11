  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Guanacaste Tourism Chamber asks for Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourism

August 11, 2020
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport

A Delta Boeing 767 at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (Via LIR.)

In an open letter to the government, the Guanacaste Tourism Chamber (CATURGUA) has asked that Costa Rica welcome tourists from the United States. 

The letter, published last week and signed by several local tourism chambers, cites the growing economic crisis as the reason for needing more North American tourists. 

“The Guanacaste Tourism Chamber makes a vehement call to the Government of the Republic for it to allow the arrival of tourists from the United States of America to Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport starting in this month of August,” the letter reads.

“It is an urgent necessity to attenuate the unemployment the pandemic has caused and provide economic support to the companies that are trying to survive until better times.”

Since August 2, Costa Rica has allowed tourists from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union. That amounts to five commercial flights per week, all of which arrive at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José.

“We are convinced that the economic reactivation measures presented by the Government of the Republic to counter the jobs crisis don’t correspond to the Costa Rican context, much less that of Guanacaste,” CATURGUA said. 

Citing data from the Costa Rica Tourism Board, CATURGUA said 74% of the nearly 600,000 people who arrived at Liberia’s International Airport in 2019 did so from the United States. 

“It is no secret that the economic support of U.S. tourism is the most significant for the region of Guanacaste,” the letter reads.

CATURGUA joins the Costa Rican-American Chamber of Commerce in asking for the return of U.S. visitors.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) and Health Ministry said they will reevaluate the list of approved countries for tourism every two weeks.

The United States has issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Costa Rica, telling its citizens to avoid travel here due to COVID-19 and to “exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime.”

Related posts:

  1. Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports
  2. Watch: KLM plane receives water-cannon salute in first flight to Liberia, Costa Rica
  3. United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport
  4. Costa Rica eases vehicle restrictions starting Monday and for remainder of July

You may be interested

Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September
Costa Rica
3082 views
Costa Rica
3082 views

Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 11, 2020

The Costa Rica men's national soccer team will face Mexico next month in an international friendly at the venerable Estadio…

News briefs: JobLink virtual job fair is underway
Costa Rica
20800 views
Costa Rica
20800 views

News briefs: JobLink virtual job fair is underway

The Tico Times - August 11, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Costa Rica enacts law against street sexual harassment
Costa Rica
5932 views
Costa Rica
5932 views

Costa Rica enacts law against street sexual harassment

AFP - August 11, 2020

Costa Rica on Monday put into effect a law that criminalizes street sexual harassment and punishes it with jail terms…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica soccer vs Mexico preview banner
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September

 - Aug 11, 2020
Working from home
Costa Rica

News briefs: JobLink virtual job fair is underway

 - Aug 11, 2020
Avenida Central, San José, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica enacts law against street sexual harassment

 - Aug 11, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 10, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 10

 - Aug 10, 2020
Nauyaca Waterfalls are an inexpensive and memorable outdoors experience.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has entered its Closed Phase. Here’s what’s open

 - Aug 10, 2020
Chirripó

Costa Rica inaugurates new facilities at Chirripó National Park

 - Aug 10, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September
Costa Rica
3082 views
0 3082

Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 11, 2020
2
Guanacaste Tourism Chamber asks for Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourism
Costa Rica
20774 views
0 20774

Guanacaste Tourism Chamber asks for Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 11, 2020
3
News briefs: JobLink virtual job fair is underway
Costa Rica
20800 views
0 20800

News briefs: JobLink virtual job fair is underway

The Tico Times - August 11, 2020
4
Costa Rica enacts law against street sexual harassment
Costa Rica
5932 views
0 5932

Costa Rica enacts law against street sexual harassment

AFP - August 11, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 10
Costa Rica
21869 views
0 21869

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 10

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 10, 2020