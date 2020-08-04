Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

August 4, 2020
Costa Rican celebrates the return of international tourists at SJO after nearly five months.

Costa Rican celebrates the return of international tourists at SJO after nearly five months of coronavirus-related restrictions. ((Via ICT.))

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health system.

Here’s what you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica:

AmCham pushes for flights from U.S.

The Costa Rican-American Chamber of Commerce on Monday asked that the government allow commercial flights from the United States “as soon as possible” in order to help revive the tourism sector.

“Most of the airlines that fly to Costa Rica come from the United States and provide the highest frequency of direct flights,” Gisela Sánchez, President of AmCham, said in a statement. “Historically, U.S. citizens make up the largest group of tourists, making it illogical to exclude them.

“We believe that, applying the same regulation proposed for other countries, they should be able to enter our country.”

Starting this month, Costa Rica is welcoming foreign tourists from certain countries. The United States, which leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, is not on the current list.

AmCham indicated that it generally supports Costa Rica’s current requirements for arriving tourists — with some modifications. It asked that the validity of a negative coronavirus test be extended to 72 hours, and that tourists be allowed to choose their travel insurance policy.

“Every visitor should be free to purchase their preferred insurance, including from local and international providers,” Sánchez said. “Mandating a single supplier is going to result in some tourists dismissing our country as a destination.”

The first commercial flight since mid-March landed Monday night at Juan Santamaría International Airport. The Iberia flight arrived from Spain with 210 passengers.

Mayors ask for easing of restrictions

The Municipalities of Mora, Escazú and Mora have asked that their cantons be elevated to a Yellow Alert, a move which would permit businesses to remain open throughout the “Closed Phase” that starts August 10.

“We maintain close contact with authorities of the Central Government and express our request to change the alert, among other series of actions that benefit and improve the current situation of our canton,” the Municipality of Mora shared on Facebook.

Alfonso Jiménez, Mayor of Mora, reportedly indicated that municipal police would not enforce the driving restrictions, leaving that responsibility to traffic police. Instead, he said, municipal police will attend to other matters, including dispersing large gatherings.

When asked about the municipalities, Health Minister Daniel Salas on Monday indicated that an inter-institutional roundtable determines the alerts, and that mayors are invited to the the dialogue.

“Nothing is written concretely, inflexibly, but we try to give that capacity for planning,” Salas said of the August measures.

The mid-August “Closed Phase” is meant to help health authorities isolate any new coronavirus outbreaks in the Greater Metropolitan Area, the current coronavirus epicenter. However, the associated business closures affect Mother’s Day and will exacerbate the economic crisis.

Law firms seek clarification on borders

Outlier Legal and other law firms have asked the Costa Rican government to clarify the new border-restriction guidelines.

“The information received thus far is extremely confusing and contradicting,” Outlier Legal’s Irene Brenes wrote in a blog post.

In their communication, Outlier Legal cited the uncertainty regarding:

  • Whether parents of Costa Rican nationals and spouses of Costa Rican nationals can enter Costa Rica in August.
  • Whether people can enter Costa Rica with a DIMEX that appears expired but has been automatically extended until Sept. 30.
  • Whether people with approved residencies but who do not yet have their DIMEX card can enter Costa Rica.

“Transit of Residents and people with applications in progress is much more restricted now than when borders were closed,” Brenes wrote.

 

Related posts:

  1. News briefs: Protests to continue against Costa Rica coronavirus measures
  2. Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations
  3. Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports
  4. Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered

You may be interested

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2349 views
Dental Tourism
2349 views

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020

While the borders of Costa Rica remain closed to American visitors, the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica is struggling…

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1922 views
Costa Rica
1922 views

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020

For the first time since mid-March, a plane full of tourists has arrived in Costa Rica. Juan Santamaría International Airport…

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies
Costa Rica
5314 views
Costa Rica
5314 views

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020

The Immigration Administration on Monday clarified who can legally enter Costa Rica in August. Residents who were issued an entry…

LATEST NEWS

Get a 25% discount on dental care this year
Dental Tourism

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

 - Aug 04, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

 - Aug 03, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport
Costa Rica

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

 - Aug 03, 2020
Fiestas de Zapote 2018-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations

 - Aug 03, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 3, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 3

 - Aug 03, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August

 - Aug 03, 2020

Hot Posts

1
News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20709 views
0 20709

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
2
25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2349 views
0 2349

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020
3
Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1922 views
0 1922

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020
4
Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies
Costa Rica
5314 views
0 5314

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020
5
Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations
Costa Rica
20700 views
0 20700

Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations

AFP and The Tico Times - August 3, 2020