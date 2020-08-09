Slothy Sunday: Though the journey may be difficult, keep climbing
Last week, we introduced you to Lola, a sloth that traveled more than an hour under the hood of a truck.
If you didn’t see the story, click here to read it — it truly is remarkable!
Thankfully, the truck driver spotted Lola near San José and alerted Toucan Rescue Ranch. They checked her for injuries and helped her recover from the unexpected trip before releasing her back into the wild.
Quite the journey for a two-fingered sloth!
Sometimes, life takes us to unexpected places. Though the journey may be difficult, sometimes you just have to enjoy the ride.
Click here to learn more and apply for a Toucan Rescue Ranch internship.
The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.
You may be interested
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 9Alejandro Zúñiga - August 9, 2020
Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 235, according to official data…
INS offers cheaper policy for visitors to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - August 9, 2020
Some healthy competition has benefitted the consumer. The National Insurance Institute (INS) now sells a cheaper travel insurance policy for…
Costa Rica eases some coronavirus restrictions for Orange Alert areasAlejandro Zúñiga - August 8, 2020
Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission on Saturday announced changes to the coronavirus-related restrictions. The changes include tweaks to the national…