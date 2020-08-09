DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: Though the journey may be difficult, keep climbing

August 9, 2020
Lola the sloth in Costa Rica

Though the trip may be long, the reward is often worth the journey. (Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

Last week, we introduced you to Lola, a sloth that traveled more than an hour under the hood of a truck.

If you didn’t see the story, click here to read it — it truly is remarkable!

Thankfully, the truck driver spotted Lola near San José and alerted Toucan Rescue Ranch. They checked her for injuries and helped her recover from the unexpected trip before releasing her back into the wild.

Quite the journey for a two-fingered sloth!

Sometimes, life takes us to unexpected places. Though the journey may be difficult, sometimes you just have to enjoy the ride.

Click here to learn more and apply for a Toucan Rescue Ranch internship.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

