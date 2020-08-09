Slothy Sunday: Though the journey may be difficult, keep climbing

Last week, we introduced you to Lola, a sloth that traveled more than an hour under the hood of a truck.

If you didn’t see the story, click here to read it — it truly is remarkable!

Thankfully, the truck driver spotted Lola near San José and alerted Toucan Rescue Ranch. They checked her for injuries and helped her recover from the unexpected trip before releasing her back into the wild.

Quite the journey for a two-fingered sloth!

Sometimes, life takes us to unexpected places. Though the journey may be difficult, sometimes you just have to enjoy the ride.

