Slothy Sunday: Meet Lola, the sloth that traveled 65 km in a truck engine

Everyone meet Lola la Trailera. She is an adult two-fingered sloth that hitched a ride with a truck driver for 65 kilometers in the truck engine.

Yes, you read that right: She was UNDER THE HOOD of a truck!

On July 16, Toucan Rescue Ranch got a call about a two-fingered sloth rescue. However, this was not a normal rescue. A sloth was found in a truck driver’s engine!

She had hitched a ride with the driver in the hood of his vehicle for 65 kilometers.

Luckily, as a routine, the drivers check their vehicle near Costa Rica’s capital, San José. When they noticed a tuft of hair, they called us wondering what it was… It was a sloth that had hitchhiked for over an hour.

Believe it or not, but this is our SECOND sloth rescue like this. Upon arrival, she was tired but extremely aggressive. We did a brief examination and found no burns or injuries from her wild adventure.

She was given Pedialyte, wild leaves, and steamed veggies to recuperate and regain some strength. After only six days in our clinic, she was ready to go back into the wild!

She was taken back to near Guacimo, Limón, the area from which she had originated. After a slow release, she finally found her way to the canopy of a safe forest.

Good luck, Lola la Trailera!

