News briefs: Government promises to adjust pandemic restrictions

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health system.

Here’s what you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica:

Government agrees to change restrictions

After meeting Thursday with mayors and private-sector representatives, the central government has agreed to adjust the upcoming August coronavirus measures.

Among the expected changes are a standardization of the national vehicular restrictions and permission for some businesses to remain open in Orange Alert areas during the upcoming “Closed Phase.”

More details will be announced “in due time,” Casa Presidencial said.

Under the current plan, Costa Rica will enter a “Closed Phase” from August 10-21. During that period, there will be strict driving bans and business restrictions in Orange Alert cantons, which comprise much of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

Any changes to the August measures will consider “availability of beds in Intensive Care Units, infection rate, projections of the spread of the disease and saturation of health services,” Casa Presidencial said.

Alvarado responds to unemployment rate

President Carlos Alvarado responded on Thursday to Costa Rica’s record-setting unemployment rate.