Costa Rica has updated measures. Here’s what’s open

Costa Rica continues changing coronavirus restrictions.

Here’s what’s open (and what isn’t) in Costa Rica as of July 20, 2020. The below measures are being enforced through the end of July, though things are subject to change.

For regions under an Orange Alert

The only commercial establishments that can attend to the public (at 50% capacity) are:

Supermarkets and grocery stores.

Bakeries, butchers and greengrocers.

Sales of hygiene products, agriculture products and veterinary services, as well as the marketing of agriculture, livestock, fishing and aquaculture products.

Laundries, hardware stores, locksmiths and window stores.

Riteve and automobile repair/parts shops.

Banking and finance services.

Funeral homes.

Hotels and motels.

The following establishments can also open to the public: Public and private health establishments, veterinary clinics, pharmacies, farmer’s markets, waste collection, gas stations, official lotteries, parking lots, care centers for people in vulnerable conditions, nurseries.

All productive activities that don’t directly attend to the public can operate normally, so long as they comply with relevant health measures.

All home delivery services and public transportation can function normally throughout Costa Rica.

All of the aforementioned establishments and services can operate 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (more information below).

For regions under a Yellow Alert

Commercial establishments can operate regularly and continue “Phase 3” of reopening. This means: Restaurants, stores and gyms can operate any day of the week; religious gatherings of up to 75 people are permitted; beaches are open 5-9:30 a.m. daily.

Hotels can operate at full capacity, though common areas are limited to 50% capacity.

Bars, nightclubs, casinos and public parks still must remain closed.

All other productive activities that don’t directly attend to the public can operate normally, so long as they comply with relevant health measures.

Driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends (more information below).

Nationwide vehicular restriction details

The following daytime rules apply nationwide:

Monday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive.

Tuesday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot drive.

Wednesday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot drive.

Thursday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot drive.

Friday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.

Saturday: Vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers cannot drive.

Sunday: Vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers cannot drive.

In Orange Alert areas, daytime driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

In Yellow Alert areas, daytime driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The nationwide nighttime vehicular restriction remains in force.

Before driving, we recommend visiting La Restricción.

Areas of Costa Rica under an Orange Alert

See the below map and and list of areas under an Orange Alert. (All other areas are under a Yellow Alert.)

Note that Garabito (Puntarenas) and El Guarco (Cartago) are under a Yellow Alert — not Orange as indicated in the below images.