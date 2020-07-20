Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica has updated measures. Here’s what’s open

July 20, 2020
The docks at Sierpe, Puntarenas.

The docks at Sierpe, Puntarenas. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times )

Costa Rica continues changing coronavirus restrictions.

Here’s what’s open (and what isn’t) in Costa Rica as of July 20, 2020. The below measures are being enforced through the end of July, though things are subject to change.

For regions under an Orange Alert

The only commercial establishments that can attend to the public (at 50% capacity) are:

  • Supermarkets and grocery stores.
  • Bakeries, butchers and greengrocers.
  • Sales of hygiene products, agriculture products and veterinary services, as well as the marketing of agriculture, livestock, fishing and aquaculture products.
  • Laundries, hardware stores, locksmiths and window stores.
  • Riteve and automobile repair/parts shops.
  • Banking and finance services.
  • Funeral homes.
  • Hotels and motels.

The following establishments can also open to the public: Public and private health establishments, veterinary clinics, pharmacies, farmer’s markets, waste collection, gas stations, official lotteries, parking lots, care centers for people in vulnerable conditions, nurseries.

All productive activities that don’t directly attend to the public can operate normally, so long as they comply with relevant health measures.

All home delivery services and public transportation can function normally throughout Costa Rica.

All of the aforementioned establishments and services can operate 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. (more information below).

 

For regions under a Yellow Alert

Commercial establishments can operate regularly and continue “Phase 3” of reopening. This means: Restaurants, stores and gyms can operate any day of the week; religious gatherings of up to 75 people are permitted; beaches are open 5-9:30 a.m. daily.

Hotels can operate at full capacity, though common areas are limited to 50% capacity.

Bars, nightclubs, casinos and public parks still must remain closed.

All other productive activities that don’t directly attend to the public can operate normally, so long as they comply with relevant health measures.

Driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends (more information below).

Nationwide vehicular restriction details

The following daytime rules apply nationwide:

  • Monday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive.
  • Tuesday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot drive.
  • Wednesday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot drive.
  • Thursday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot drive.
  • Friday: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.
  • Saturday: Vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers cannot drive.
  • Sunday: Vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers cannot drive.

In Orange Alert areas, daytime driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.

In Yellow Alert areas, daytime driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The nationwide nighttime vehicular restriction remains in force.

Before driving, we recommend visiting La Restricción.

Areas of Costa Rica under an Orange Alert

See the below map and and list of areas under an Orange Alert. (All other areas are under a Yellow Alert.)

Note that Garabito (Puntarenas) and El Guarco (Cartago) are under a Yellow Alert — not Orange as indicated in the below images.

Costa Rica orange alert starting July 20, 2020
Costa Rica orange alert starting July 20, 2020. Garabito and El Guarco, painted in Orange, have been upgraded to a Yellow Alert. Via CNE
List of Orange Alert areas starting July 20, 2020.
List of Orange Alert areas starting July 20, 2020. Via Casa Presidencial.

 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica is easing measures. Here’s what’s open this week
  2. Costa Rica is easing measures. Here’s what’s open
  3. Costa Rica is easing measures. Here’s what’s open [updated]
  4. Costa Rica has reapplied measures. Here’s what’s open [updated]

You may be interested

News briefs: Rodrigo Marín, director of health surveillance, resigns after disobeying measures
Costa Rica
19742 views
Costa Rica
19742 views

News briefs: Rodrigo Marín, director of health surveillance, resigns after disobeying measures

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 20, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
21467 views
Costa Rica
21467 views

San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 20, 2020

San Juan de Dios Hospital in San José has reached capacity for coronavirus patients, Mario Ruíz, the medical manager for…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 19
Costa Rica
21466 views
Costa Rica
21466 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 19

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 19, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 563 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 11,114 cumulative known cases, the Health…

LATEST NEWS

Rodrigo Marín
Costa Rica

News briefs: Rodrigo Marín, director of health surveillance, resigns after disobeying measures

 - Jul 20, 2020
San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.
Costa Rica

San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients

 - Jul 20, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data on Sunday, July 19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 19

 - Jul 19, 2020
El Salvador coronavirus quarantine protest
Latin America

Pandemic tensions revive protests in Latin America

 - Jul 19, 2020
Pippin, a two-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Spot the difference: 2-toed vs 3-toed sloths

 - Jul 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 18, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 18

 - Jul 18, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica has updated measures. Here’s what’s open
Costa Rica
468 views
0 468

Costa Rica has updated measures. Here’s what’s open

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 20, 2020
2
News briefs: Rodrigo Marín, director of health surveillance, resigns after disobeying measures
Costa Rica
19742 views
0 19742

News briefs: Rodrigo Marín, director of health surveillance, resigns after disobeying measures

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 20, 2020
3
San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
21467 views
0 21467

San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 20, 2020
4
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 19
Costa Rica
21466 views
0 21466

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, July 19

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 19, 2020
5
Pandemic tensions revive protests in Latin America
Latin America
1291 views
0 1291

Pandemic tensions revive protests in Latin America

Lucía LACURCIA and AFP - July 19, 2020