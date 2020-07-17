Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Garabito, El Guarco will be under Yellow Alert starting next week

July 17, 2020
Miro Mountain lookout in Jacó

Lookout from Miro Mountain's abandoned building in Jacó. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

The cantons of Garabito and El Guarco will be under a Yellow Alert starting Monday — not an Orange Alert as originally announced.

The National Emergency Commission shared the details of the change on Friday night:

“This afternoon, at a press conference about the alerts issued in the framework of the COVID-19 emergency, indication of the passage of the cantons of El Guarco and Garabito from orange alert to yellow alert was omitted,” CNE said Friday night. “For this reason, the resolutions and decrees that are in the process of being issued contain the correct information that excludes these cantons from the orange alert.”

The change came after the mayor of Garabito, Tobías Murillo, shared a video on social media asking the central government for an explanation of why the canton would remain under an Orange Alert.

“We were the first canton to close our beaches, and we will be the first canton to revolt due to the injustice, persecution and the lack of sincerity the government has for our zone,” Murillo said.

“If you want war, you will get war.”

The canton of Garabito, in the Pacific province of Puntarenas, contains the city of Jacó — among Costa Rica’s most popular beach destinations due in part to its proximity to San José.

El Guarco, in Cartago, is immediately southwest of the province’s capital city.

As of Friday afternoon, Garabito had two known active coronavirus cases, while El Guarco had 18.

Starting Monday, July 20 and until Friday, July 31, the following measures apply in El Guarco, Garabito, and all other areas under a Yellow Alert:

  • Daytime driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Restrictions based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate remain in effect. (Cars with plates ending in 0 or 1 can’t drive Mondays; 2 and 3 can’t drive Tuesdays; and so on.)
  • Nearly all commercial businesses can remain open during the week and on weekends. Religious gatherings are permitted.
  • Beaches are open from 5-9:30 a.m. daily.
  • Hotels can operate at 100% capacity.

Click here for our full story on the restrictions that will be enforced starting Monday, July 20.

