Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica passes law creating more long weekends through 2024

July 17, 2020
Cahuita National Park in Cahuita, Limón, Costa Rica

Cahuita National Park in Cahuita, Limón. (Kristel Segeren )

President Carlos Alvarado on Thursday signed a law that creates more long weekends through 2024 in order to stimulate Costa Rica’s tourism sector.

The law moves a holiday’s day off to the preceding or proceeding Monday as follows:

Holiday Day off
July 25, 2020 July 27, 2020
August 15, 2020 August 17, 2020
September 15, 2020 September 14, 2020
December 1, 2020 November 30, 2020
May 1, 2021 May 3, 2021
July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021
September 15, 2021 September 13, 2021
December 1, 2021 November 29, 2021
September 15, 2022 September 19, 2022
December 1, 2022 December 5, 2022
April 11, 2023 April 10, 2023
July 25, 2023 July 24, 2023
August 15, 2023 August 14, 2023
April 11, 2024 April 15, 2024
July 25, 2024 July 29, 2024
August 15, 2024 August 19, 2024

Any official commemorations will still be celebrated on the official holiday. (For instance, Guanacaste Day is still officially on July 25, even if the corresponding day off is moved.)

“At this moment, it is of utmost importance to reactivate the country’s economy, but more importantly, to start soon in the sectors most economically affected by the pandemic,” said the Labor Minister, Geannina Dinarte Romero, in a statement. 

“This temporary amendment to the Labor Code allows incentives for national tourism so that these companies can gradually recover their normality.” 

The new Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, said the law will “contribute to desired economic recovery.”

Part of the Costa Rica Tourism Board’s (ICT) economic reactivation plans include local and international promotion. The government agency has said it will first push its domestic tourism campaign, “Vamos a Turistear,” with a $2 million investment.

Later, Costa Rica will re-emphasize its international “Only the Essentials” branding in the United States and Canada.

Tourism comprises an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s GDP. The sector directly employed 219,000 people in 2019.

In response to the coronavirus, Costa Rica hasn’t welcomed international visitors since mid-March. However, the Health Ministry says the country will begin opening its airports to visitors starting in August.

