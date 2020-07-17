Costa Rica passes law creating more long weekends through 2024
President Carlos Alvarado on Thursday signed a law that creates more long weekends through 2024 in order to stimulate Costa Rica’s tourism sector.
The law moves a holiday’s day off to the preceding or proceeding Monday as follows:
|Holiday
|Day off
|July 25, 2020
|July 27, 2020
|August 15, 2020
|August 17, 2020
|September 15, 2020
|September 14, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|November 30, 2020
|May 1, 2021
|May 3, 2021
|July 25, 2021
|July 26, 2021
|September 15, 2021
|September 13, 2021
|December 1, 2021
|November 29, 2021
|September 15, 2022
|September 19, 2022
|December 1, 2022
|December 5, 2022
|April 11, 2023
|April 10, 2023
|July 25, 2023
|July 24, 2023
|August 15, 2023
|August 14, 2023
|April 11, 2024
|April 15, 2024
|July 25, 2024
|July 29, 2024
|August 15, 2024
|August 19, 2024
Any official commemorations will still be celebrated on the official holiday. (For instance, Guanacaste Day is still officially on July 25, even if the corresponding day off is moved.)
“At this moment, it is of utmost importance to reactivate the country’s economy, but more importantly, to start soon in the sectors most economically affected by the pandemic,” said the Labor Minister, Geannina Dinarte Romero, in a statement.
“This temporary amendment to the Labor Code allows incentives for national tourism so that these companies can gradually recover their normality.”
The new Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, said the law will “contribute to desired economic recovery.”
Part of the Costa Rica Tourism Board’s (ICT) economic reactivation plans include local and international promotion. The government agency has said it will first push its domestic tourism campaign, “Vamos a Turistear,” with a $2 million investment.
Later, Costa Rica will re-emphasize its international “Only the Essentials” branding in the United States and Canada.
Tourism comprises an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s GDP. The sector directly employed 219,000 people in 2019.
In response to the coronavirus, Costa Rica hasn’t welcomed international visitors since mid-March. However, the Health Ministry says the country will begin opening its airports to visitors starting in August.
