Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Alleged migrant smugglers arrested in Costa Rica

July 13, 2020
The Public Security Ministry arrested Costa Ricans suspected of human trafficking.

The Public Security Ministry arrested Costa Ricans suspected of human trafficking. (via MSP.)

Authorities in Costa Rica detained five citizens suspected of human trafficking in the south of the country, the Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported Sunday.

With them were 15 migrants of Asian origin, MSP added.

The five locals were detained Saturday afternoon in the southern town of Corredores, near the border with Panama, in a house where they had 12 people from Bangladesh and three from India, the ministry said in a statement.

In the press release, authorities detailed that an anonymous call made it possible to locate the group of alleged human traffickers along with several vehicles and $1,200, which the police suspect correspond to payment for the transfer of the migrants through Costa Rican territory.

“Among those rescued was a 12-year-old girl from India. All others are between the ages of 20-40. None required medical attention,” the statement said.

The foreigners were placed under the command of Immigration Police and the minor was handed over to the National Children’s Board, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the detainees were left to the order of the Public Ministry (prosecutor’s office), which could prosecute them for the crime of illicit trafficking in persons.

Central America is a transit route for Africans, Asians and Latin Americans who are trying to reach the United States and Canada by land.

Related posts:

  1. Central America arrests break up major human trafficking ring, police say
  2. US adds Nicaragua to human trafficking blacklist
  3. ‘Safe December’ initiative will increase police presence in Costa Rica as new year approaches
  4. UNHCR grants Costa Rica assistance to help Nicaraguan migrants

You may be interested

Costa Rica announces cuts in public spending in the face of pandemic crisis
Costa Rica
361 views
Costa Rica
361 views

Costa Rica announces cuts in public spending in the face of pandemic crisis

AFP and The Tico Times - July 13, 2020

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, announced Sunday a sharp cut in public spending as part of the actions…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 12, 2020
Costa Rica
21327 views
Costa Rica
21327 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 12, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 12, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 365 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 7,596 cumulative known cases, the Health…

Slothy Sunday: Osa, a true ‘Oso Perezoso’
Sloth Sundays
1160 views
Sloth Sundays
1160 views

Slothy Sunday: Osa, a true ‘Oso Perezoso’

Denise Gillen - July 12, 2020

Looks can be deceiving, as those of us who work with sloths can tell you. This is especially true with…

LATEST NEWS

President Carlos Alvarado and health authorities at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces cuts in public spending in the face of pandemic crisis

 - Jul 13, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 12, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 12, 2020

 - Jul 12, 2020
Osa the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Osa, a true ‘Oso Perezoso’

 - Jul 12, 2020
Traffic Police surveillance operations
Costa Rica

Hotel reservation won’t work as exception to driving restrictions this week [Updated]

 - Jul 11, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 11, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 11, 2020

 - Jul 11, 2020
Calderón Guardia Hospital
Costa Rica

News briefs: Health Ministry says everyone, even the uninsured, can receive COVID care

 - Jul 11, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica announces cuts in public spending in the face of pandemic crisis
Costa Rica
361 views
0 361

Costa Rica announces cuts in public spending in the face of pandemic crisis

AFP and The Tico Times - July 13, 2020
2
Alleged migrant smugglers arrested in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
6 views
0 6

Alleged migrant smugglers arrested in Costa Rica

AFP - July 13, 2020
3
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 12, 2020
Costa Rica
21327 views
0 21327

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 12, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 12, 2020
4
Slothy Sunday: Osa, a true ‘Oso Perezoso’
Sloth Sundays
1160 views
0 1160

Slothy Sunday: Osa, a true ‘Oso Perezoso’

Denise Gillen - July 12, 2020
5
Hotel reservation won’t work as exception to driving restrictions this week [Updated]
Costa Rica
4798 views
0 4798

Hotel reservation won’t work as exception to driving restrictions this week [Updated]

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 11, 2020