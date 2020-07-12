Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 12, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 365 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 7,596 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

One-hundred and forty people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 27 in intensive care, both new highs.

Nineteen more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 5,327 active cases and 2,239 recoveries.

Thirty people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus. The data indicate Costa Rica has 0.59 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Two of the patients currently hospitalized in intensive-care units are children, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

As of Saturday, 67 of the 88 intermediate-care beds at Costa Rica’s coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO) were occupied, while 37 patients were at San Juan de Dios Hospital.

In addition to the intermediate-care capacity at CEACO, Costa Rica’s Social Security System (CCSS) has plans to create up to 159 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients at various public hospitals, including at a new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Costa Rica details two new deaths

The Health Ministry detailed Costa Rica’s 29th and 30th COVID-19-related deaths.

Saturday night, a 50-year-old resident of San José died at San Juan de Dios Hospital, where he had been since Thursday. He tested positive for the coronavirus on July 4. The man had several risk factors, including hypertension and kidney disease.

Sunday morning, a 47-year-old man who had been diagnosed on July 10 died at his home. The Health Ministry didn’t provide more information about why the man wasn’t hospitalized.

As the Health Ministry emphasized Friday, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can receive free treatment at public hospitals and clinics.

“We have seen that some people, unfortunately, have not consulted [medical care] in a timely manner,” Health Minister Daniel Salas said. “I want to remind people that even if they don’t have a job, even if they don’t have insurance, the Caja (Costa Rican Social Security System) will attend to them and won’t charge them if they have a symptom or a condition that is related to COVID-19.”

If you believe you may have COVID-19, dial 1322 to reach the Costa Rica national hotline. English-speaking operators are available.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph:

The Health Ministry considers the Greater Metropolitan Area as the country’s current epicenter. The entire GAM and much of the country are under an Orange Alert and are under strict health measures, including driving bans.

Costa Rica has processed 55,982 tests as of Saturday.

During its Sunday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide full detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed. The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases that information later this afternoon.