Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 11, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 386 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 7,231 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Saturday afternoon.

One-hundred and thirty-two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 22 in intensive care, both new highs.

One-hundred and ten more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 4,983 active cases and 2,220 recoveries.

Twenty-eight people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus, including one death Saturday morning.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 0.55 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

As of Friday, 64 of the 88 intermediate-care beds at Costa Rica’s coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO) were occupied, while 38 patients were at San Juan de Dios Hospital.

In addition to the intermediate-care capacity at CEACO, Costa Rica’s Social Security System (CCSS) has plans to create up to 159 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients at various public hospitals, including at a new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Costa Rica details two new deaths

The Health Ministry detailed two new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday afternoon.

Friday evening, the Health Ministry announced the country’s 27th coronavirus-related death. The 45-year-old Costa Rica, a resident of Limón province, died Thursday in his home with a severe acute respiratory infection. He wasn’t tested for SARS-CoV-2 until after his death.

Saturday morning, a 41-year-old died at San Juan de Dios Hospital in San José, where she had been hospitalized since her diagnosis on Friday. The woman had hypertension and myocarditis, risk factors that complicated her illness.

As the Health Ministry emphasized Friday, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can receive free treatment at public hospitals and clinics.

“We have seen that some people, unfortunately, have not consulted [medical care] in a timely manner,” Health Minister Daniel Salas said. “I want to remind people that even if they don’t have a job, even if they don’t have insurance, the Caja (Costa Rican Social Security System) will attend to them and won’t charge them if they have a symptom or a condition that is related to COVID-19.”

If you believe you may have COVID-19, dial 1322 to reach the Costa Rica national hotline. English-speaking operators are available.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph:

The Health Ministry considers the Greater Metropolitan Area as the country’s current epicenter. The entire GAM and much of the country are under an Orange Alert and are under strict health measures, including driving bans.

During its Saturday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide full detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed. The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases that information later this afternoon.