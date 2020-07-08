Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Foreign tourists in Costa Rica can legally drive until August 18

July 8, 2020
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas

Route 27 connects San José with the province of Puntarenas. (Ronald Reyes/The Tico Times)

Tourists with a valid foreign driver’s license can legally operate a vehicle in Costa Rica beyond the typical three-month limit, the Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) has announced.

“People who have entered our country after December 17, 2019 and remain here with a tourist or transit status, may drive using their country’s license without being fined until August 18, 2020,” MOPT said in a press release issued Wednesday morning.

“Due to the closure of airports by COVID-19, many foreigners who only came as tourists have had to extend their stay in Costa Rica but can return to their countries as flights resume, so it is not a need for them to homologate their license.”

Under normal circumstances, foreigners can legally drive in Costa Rica using a driver’s license from another country for up to three months after their arrival. This doesn’t usually cause problems, because Costa Rica issues tourist visas for up to 90 days.

But the coronavirus caused Costa Rica to enact border restrictions in mid-March that will last until August 1, forcing subsequent changes in immigration and driving policies.

While MOPT has given extra leeway to foreign tourists, residents who wish to drive in Costa Rica should still homologate their license. Reservations are available Thursday mornings at this link.

Related posts:

  1. Foreigners in Costa Rica can now legally drive after three-month limit
  2. Coast Guard rescues U.S. kayaker at northern Pacific beach
  3. United kicks off couple flying to their Costa Rican wedding
  4. Costa Rica’s airports prepare health measures for return of international travel

You may be interested

Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public
Costa Rica
16816 views
Costa Rica
16816 views

Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public

The Tico Times - July 8, 2020

Marino Ballena National Park reopened to the public earlier this month, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced. Located…

Brazil’s skeptical president has virus, US starts WHO withdrawal
Latin America
1207 views
Latin America
1207 views

Brazil’s skeptical president has virus, US starts WHO withdrawal

Louis GENOT with AFP bureaus - July 8, 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently downplayed the risks of coronavirus, announced Tuesday he has tested positive as the…

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing
Costa Rica
21209 views
Costa Rica
21209 views

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020

Costa Rica has averaged 251 new coronavirus cases daily over the last 10 days, by far its largest increase during…

LATEST NEWS

Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park.
Costa Rica

Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public

 - Jul 08, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

Brazil’s skeptical president has virus, US starts WHO withdrawal

 - Jul 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 6, 2020. Click for full size.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing

 - Jul 07, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020

 - Jul 07, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport

 - Jul 07, 2020
El Clasico Nacional: Saprissa vs. Alajuelense
Costa Rica

Rising star Manfred Ugalde sold to City Football Group, reports say

 - Jul 07, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public
Costa Rica
16816 views
0 16816

Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public

The Tico Times - July 8, 2020
2
Foreign tourists in Costa Rica can legally drive until August 18
Costa Rica
1037 views
0 1037

Foreign tourists in Costa Rica can legally drive until August 18

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 8, 2020
3
Brazil’s skeptical president has virus, US starts WHO withdrawal
Latin America
1207 views
0 1207

Brazil’s skeptical president has virus, US starts WHO withdrawal

Louis GENOT with AFP bureaus - July 8, 2020
4
Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing
Costa Rica
21209 views
0 21209

Costa Rica’s rising coronavirus numbers aren’t simply due to more testing

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020
Costa Rica
21206 views
0 21206

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 7, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 7, 2020