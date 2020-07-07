United Airlines increases Costa Rica repatriation flights, including from Liberia International Airport

The United States Embassy has coordinated with United Airlines and Spirit Airlines to offer repatriation flights from Costa Rica throughout July.

For the first time since Costa Rica closed its borders to arriving tourists, some of the flights will operate from Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste.

In addition, United Airlines will offer daily weekday flights between Juan Santamaría International Airport and Houston through July 17.

Below are details from the U.S. Embassy:

* * * *