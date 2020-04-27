  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica adds 2 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries

April 27, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Click for full screen. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed two new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 697 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Monday afternoon.

Over the same period, 23 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its eleventh-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Sixteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 49 to 76 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 287 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 404 active cases.

About half of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the province of San José, the country’s most populous. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We are updating this map with Monday’s data: 

Costa Rica has processed a total of 12,670 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day. Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 179 tests per day.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is enforcing nationwide driving restrictions through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased until at least mid-May. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.

