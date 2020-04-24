Do you need bananas? Contact Toucan Rescue Ranch

In the words of the great poet Gwen Stefani, this sh*t is bananas.

Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro de Heredia just received a massive donation of bananas from the food bank. We’re talking approximately 2,500 kilos worth of the yellow fruit.

They want to share the love. If you know of a rescue center, family, or institution that needs bananas, please call Toucan Rescue Ranch at +506 2263-4041, email them at info@toucanrescueranch.org or contact them on Facebook.

Seriously, they have a lot of bananas: