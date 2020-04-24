DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Do you need bananas? Contact Toucan Rescue Ranch

April 24, 2020
Toucan Rescue Ranch bananas

Toucan Rescue Ranch has a lot of bananas. (Via Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

In the words of the great poet Gwen Stefani, this sh*t is bananas.

Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro de Heredia just received a massive donation of bananas from the food bank. We’re talking approximately 2,500 kilos worth of the yellow fruit.

They want to share the love. If you know of a rescue center, family, or institution that needs bananas, please call Toucan Rescue Ranch at +506 2263-4041, email them at info@toucanrescueranch.org or contact them on Facebook.

Seriously, they have a lot of bananas:

Toucan Rescue Ranch bananas
Seriously, so many bananas. Via Toucan Rescue Ranch.
Toucan Rescue Ranch bananas
Via TRR.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

