Costa Rica reports only one new case of the coronavirus

April 24, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph. )

Costa Rica confirmed only one new case of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 687 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

Over the same period, 20 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its eighth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Twelve people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven of them are in intensive care, with an age range from 44 to 76 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 216 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 465 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed active cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the total number of cases and deaths in that canton.

We have updated this map with Friday’s data: 

Costa Rica has processed a total of 12,342 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.

Over the past five days, Costa Rica has processed an average of 330 tests per day.

Costa Rica tests everyone who qualifies as a suspected coronavirus case, according to Health Minister Daniel Salas. In addition, the country conducts 200 sentinel tests each week on samples collected across the country.

The National Center of Biotechnology Innovations is developing a locally made coronavirus test, and the country also hopes begin antibody testing in the coming weeks.

Everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines, the Health Ministry says. On Monday, authorities will announce their roadmap for easing restrictions.

“We’ve had a controlled transmission, in large part because of the actions we took at the right times and because of the response from the public who took this seriously,” Salas said. “This hasn’t passed. We passed a first stage, and cases have dropped, but that doesn’t indicate that we’ve passed a critical time.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased until at least mid-May. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.

