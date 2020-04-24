  • Tico Travel Surfing
Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country

April 24, 2020
Delta airplane at Liberia International Airport

A Delta Boeing 767 at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (Via LIR.)

Costa Rica’s Immigration Administration will provide foreigners with extra flexibility as countries restrict travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreigners who entered Costa Rica on a tourist visa after December 17, 2019, can legally remain in Costa Rica until July 17, 2020, according to the agency.

The extension is applied automatically; tourists do not have to contact the Immigration Administration to request it. Previously, the automatic extension for tourists was only valid through May 17.

Documents which will expire within this period will also be deemed valid until July 17, 2020, according to Outlier Legal.

In addition, the Immigration Administration will not enforce penalties for people who have an irregular immigration status. That means tourists and others who overstay their visas will not be fined when they next try to exit Costa Rica.

Costa Rica typically issues tourist visas for a maximum stay of 90 days.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica has denied entry to non-citizens and non-residents since March 19. That ban will continue until at least May 15.

While the U.S. Embassy has arranged for four repatriation flights, most airlines won’t resume scheduled service to Costa Rica until at least mid-May.

