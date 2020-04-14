Costa Rica dental bridges: Three types of bridges

Losing a tooth can happen to anyone. Risk factors for losing teeth include poor dental care, failure to brush your teeth regularly, smoking, diabetes, arthritis or an accident or trauma. Fortunately, dental bridges offer an effective and long-lasting solution to replace a missing tooth and reduce further damage.

A missing tooth, if not remedied, presents a series of potentially more serious problems if ignored. The gap created by a missing tooth can be unsightly, especially if it’s a front tooth, but the problems are more than aesthetic. Adjacent teeth begin to move on their own to fill the gap. And the gap, if not dealt with, can lead to bone loss in the jaw and problems with chewing and even speaking.

A dental bridge is an excellent option for replacing a missing tooth. Costa Rica’s community of highly qualified and experienced dental professionals offer dental bridges at a significant savings over what you would pay in the United States.

Dental bridges come in three main types: traditional bridges, cantilever bridges and Maryland-bonded bridges. Your Costa Rica dentist can help you understand the key differences between bridge types and recommend the best one for you.

Traditional bridges involve placing crowns on the adjacent teeth on either side of the gap. They hold in place a false tooth that can be made from porcelain, gold or alloys. A Maryland-bonded bridge holds the false tooth in place with wings bonded to the teeth on each side. Cantilever bridges are used when the gap created by the missing tooth has a single tooth on one side only.

Selecting and installing your bridge can usually be done in just two visits to the dentist. Your Costa Rica dentist may decide to install a temporary bridge while your permanent bridge is being created in a laboratory.

Dental bridges are a great way to prevent the jaw damage that often occurs due to a missing tooth. Installing your dental bridge doesn’t require surgery and the discomfort during the bridge placement is minimal.

Costa Rica offers excellent options for dental bridge work and at steeply discounted prices over what you’d expect to pay anywhere else. So, don’t put off replacing that missing tooth with a dental bridge!

Visit CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and fill out a form to get a free referral to the leading Costa Rica dental clinics offering affordable, high-quality dental bridges.