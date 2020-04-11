Letter from the Editor: We want to hear from you

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Costa Rica on March 6, a little over a month ago.

The past 35 days have been a whirlwind. The Tico Times has covered the daily coronavirus press briefings — every single day — and we’ve done our best to keep you informed as Costa Rica has restricted travel and taken other drastic measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

I’m very grateful to have this job. Over the past month, it has felt more important than ever. But I miss the part of journalism that makes it great: meeting new people and sharing their stories.

As we’re all social distancing and staying home, I want to hear from you: How are you? How are things where you live? What has been difficult, or pleasantly surprising, over the past few weeks?

Let us know by filling out the form below or by emailing me at: alejandro@ticotimes.net. We’d love to hear from you.

We may share your responses in a future story. (If you’d rather we didn’t, just let us know.)

All of us at The Tico Times would like to wish you a Happy Passover and/or Happy Easter. We hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy, and we’re looking forward to connecting with you in person someday soon.