Costa Rica ‘has not had an intense increase in cases,’ Health Ministry says

Costa Rica has confirmed 467 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Monday afternoon.

The figure marks a 13-person increase over the same time Sunday.

“Costa Rica, until this moment, has not had an intense increase in cases,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. “That’s thanks to some of the measures we’ve taken, and also thanks to the response from the public.

“In this, we’re all on the same team.”

Twenty-six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 14 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 18 people have recovered — two more than Sunday — meaning Costa Rica has 447 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Click here to download a detailed map of confirmed cases throughout the country.

While Costa Rica has apparently succeeded at slowing the rate of known infections, Salas reminded the public to not let their guard down.

“There are still important weeks to come,” he said. “We can’t let our guard down — not yet. Semana Santa is key.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.