  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica ‘has not had an intense increase in cases,’ Health Ministry says

April 6, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

(Tico Times graph. )

Costa Rica has confirmed 467 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Monday afternoon.

The figure marks a 13-person increase over the same time Sunday.

“Costa Rica, until this moment, has not had an intense increase in cases,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. “That’s thanks to some of the measures we’ve taken, and also thanks to the response from the public.

“In this, we’re all on the same team.”

Twenty-six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 14 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 18 people have recovered — two more than Sunday — meaning Costa Rica has 447 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Click here to download a detailed map of confirmed cases throughout the country.

While Costa Rica has apparently succeeded at slowing the rate of known infections, Salas reminded the public to not let their guard down.

“There are still important weeks to come,” he said. “We can’t let our guard down — not yet. Semana Santa is key.”

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica adds just four more known coronavirus cases; up to 117 nationwide
  2. Costa Rica up to 177 known coronavirus cases; new driving restrictions begin tonight
  3. Costa Rica posts largest increase in known COVID-19 cases; up to 231
  4. Costa Rica adds 19 new coronavirus cases

You may be interested

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus
Costa Rica
1349 views
Costa Rica
1349 views

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020

A 45-year-old man became the third person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday evening.…

Happy Passover from The Tico Times
Holidays
546 views
Holidays
546 views

Happy Passover from The Tico Times

Tico Times - April 8, 2020

Why is Wednesday night different from all other nights? It's the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, when people…

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
10439 views
Costa Rica
10439 views

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 502 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon. The figure marks…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica Passover seder
Holidays

Happy Passover from The Tico Times

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases

 - Apr 08, 2020
Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s national parks will remain closed until May

 - Apr 08, 2020
Semana Santa 2020 Covid-19
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: A Holy Week virtual service

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Six more people recover from COVID-19; new driving restrictions in place

 - Apr 07, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!