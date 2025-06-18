Costa Rica Defeats Dominican Republic 2–1 in Gold Cup Thriller

No menu items!

Costa Rica's midfielder #13 Allan Cruz
Costa Rica battled hard but came out on top with a 2–1 victory over the Dominican Republic in their second Group A match of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, played Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. The win brings them closer to the quarterfinals. Dominican player Joao Urbáez opened the scoring in the 16th minute, while Manfred Ugalde, one of Costa Rica’s rising stars, equalized from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Josimar Alcócer sealed the 2–1 result for the Central Americans with a goal in the 85th minute at AT&T Stadium, putting Los Ticos atop the group with a perfect record after two matches. Urbáez’s goal came from a rebound in the six-yard box after former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas blocked but failed to control a shot. The equalizer came when Jimmy Kaparos fouled Alonso Martínez inside the box, and Ugalde calmly converted the penalty.

Later, Alcócer fired a powerful right-footed shot from inside the area, assisted by Ugalde, setting off celebrations among Costa Rican players and fans in the Texas stadium. In the first half, the Caribbean side surprised Costa Rica with their energy and organization.

But the second half was more balanced, with each team forcing dangerous long-range saves from Navas and Dominican goalkeeper Xavier Valdez, until Alcócer’s late strike turned the game around.

With this result, the Costa Rican team—coached by Mexican Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera—continues its strong start after defeating Suriname 4–3 on Sunday in their Group A opener. Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic remains at the bottom of the group with no points and slim hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.

The islanders also lost 3–2 to Mexico in Saturday’s tournament opener. Mexico and Suriname face off in Wednesday’s second match.

