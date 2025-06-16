Costa Rica Beats Suriname 4-3 in Gold Cup Thriller

Costa Rica’s national soccer team edged out Suriname 4-3 in a thrilling match on Sunday, part of Group A in the Gold Cup, held at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Under the guidance of Mexican coach Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera, Costa Rica scored through Alonso Martínez (14’), Manfred Ugalde (19’ penalty, 90+13’ penalty), and Josimar Alcócer (76’). Suriname responded with goals from Gyrano Kerk (34’), Richonell Margaret (59’), and Shaquille Pinas (64’ penalty).

From the start, the match was fast-paced, with Costa Rica attacking aggressively against a hesitant Suriname side that gradually grew in confidence and matched their opponent’s intensity. Costa Rica’s attacking trio—Martínez, Ugalde, and midfielder Carlos Mora—kept pressure on Suriname’s defense. The opening goal came in the 14th minute when Martínez beat goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen and sent the ball into the net.

Ugalde extended the lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute with a penalty kick. However, Suriname regrouped, and Kerk pulled one back in the 34th minute. Margaret then equalized at 2-2 in the 59th minute. Suriname took a surprising 3-2 lead in the 64th minute with a penalty scored by Pinas after a foul inside the box. Costa Rica responded in the 76th minute when Alcócer made it 3-3.

The match remained tense into stoppage time. Then, in the 90+13th minute, Ugalde converted another penalty to secure a dramatic 4-3 win for Costa Rica. After the match, Ugalde acknowledged Suriname’s quality and emphasized the need to analyze and correct mistakes. “There won’t be any easy matches,” he said. Costa Rica is set to face the Dominican Republic on June 18.

Coach Miguel Herrera praised the team’s determination despite the struggle. “This team responds, fights, and shows heart,” he said, adding that “it’s always better to correct mistakes after a win than a loss.”