Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister Dismisses Crime and Currency Concerns

Tourism Minister William Rodríguez López addressed growing concerns about crime and the strengthening colón’s impact on Costa Rica’s tourism industry, asserting that these issues are not scaring off international visitors. Speaking at a June 16, 2025, press conference, Rodríguez cited data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) to counter fears raised by business owners and tourism chambers.

“Travelers feel safe here—93% of tourists reported feeling very secure during their visits,” Rodríguez said, pointing to destinations like Monteverde as particularly safe. He noted that Costa Rica maintains a strong reputation abroad, with security concerns rarely making headlines in key markets like the United States, Canada, and Europe. Social media analysis backs his claim: negative news accounts for less than 1% of online conversations, leaving the country’s target audience largely unaffected.

The colón’s appreciation has raised domestic prices, which Rodríguez admitted could affect local travel. However, he argued that international tourists focus more on Costa Rica’s hospitality and unique experiences. “Visitors come for the warmth and one-of-a-kind adventures, not just the price tag,” he said. The Central Bank of Costa Rica projects a 5% devaluation by mid-2026, potentially easing cost concerns for dollar-holding tourists, according to a recent BNamericas report.

Rodríguez attributed a recent dip in arrivals to temporary issues, including airline disruptions in late 2024 and Easter Week shifting to March 2024 from April 2023. ICT data shows recovery signs, with 1.2 million air arrivals from January to May of this year, up 7% from 2024. “Online searches for Costa Rica trips are climbing steadily,” he added, signaling sustained interest.

Tourism operators remain skeptical. A 2025 ICT survey found 15% of potential visitors hesitant due to safety concerns, and Limón operators reported a 10% booking drop tied to crime reports. “We need more than reassurances—security must improve,” said Carla Méndez, a tour guide in Tamarindo.

Rodríguez highlighted ongoing efforts, including beefed-up police patrols in tourist areas and a $10 million global marketing push to promote Costa Rica’s safety and sustainability. Tourism, which generated $2.8 billion and supported 200,000 jobs in 2024, remains a cornerstone of the economy. With U.S. and Canadian visitors driving growth, the minister is betting on Costa Rica’s enduring appeal to keep numbers strong through 2025.