U.S. Tourists Share Robbery Experience in Costa Rica as Crime Concerns Rise

As Costa Rica continues to battle rising crime rates, a recent robbery involving two American tourists has captured widespread attention, thanks to a series of viral TikTok videos. Anna Manocha and her friend Carolina López traveled to Costa Rica in early March in search of adventure and the famed “Pura Vida” lifestyle. But their vacation took a troubling turn when their rental car was broken into during a stop between San José and Quepos. The women were robbed of passports, bank cards, jewelry, and other belongings.

In a TikTok video shared by Anna Manocha (@anna.manocha), one of the victims explains how the theft occurred during a bathroom break at a gas station.

The TikTok, which quickly went viral, also highlights the logistical nightmare that followed. The pair documented the steps they took to report the crime to Costa Rican police and to work with U.S. authorities to arrange new travel documents. Their firsthand account not only resonated with viewers but also shed light on how crimes targeting tourists are increasingly becoming part of the national conversation.

Manocha also posted a follow-up video, walking viewers through their interactions with law enforcement and the embassy.

tldr pull on your car doors to check that they're locked as most rental cars in Costa Rica don't make a beeping noise and car theft is super common me and @Caro still think Costa Rica is a beautiful country and we were able to make light of a tough situation and still have a great time

The video comment sections are flooded with similar experiences from other tourists, suggesting that crimes like this are far from rare. TikTok users from around the world chimed in with their own cautionary stories of thefts from rental cars, lost passports, and run-ins with petty crime while vacationing in Costa Rica.

Despite the traumatic experience, both women emphasized that they still appreciated Costa Rica’s natural beauty and friendly locals. “We’re still trying to focus on the positive,” Manocha noted in her video. The pair continued their trip, determined not to let the incident define their overall experience.

The incident has reignited concerns among tourism stakeholders. The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) and related associations have warned that unchecked crime could seriously damage Costa Rica’s global image and its critical tourism economy. “The safety of both locals and international visitors must be a national priority,” CANATUR stated in a recent press release.

As Costa Rica faces a dip in visitation numbers, stories like this one are becoming cautionary tales for would-be travelers. The tourism sector, already challenged by global travel uncertainties, cannot afford a reputation for insecurity. While the country suffers a dip in international visitation, the National Chamber of Tourism and other associations have repeatedly emphasized the importance of addressing the national crime crisis, as it affects everyone.

At the same time, this tarnishes our country’s image and discourages other travelers from visiting, reinforcing Costa Rica’s growing reputation as an unsafe destination.

Travel Safety Tips for Visitors: