Crime Concerns Cloud Costa Rica’s Tourism Appeal

A recent La Nación report highlights growing tourist hesitation to visit Costa Rica amid rising crime. Since 2024, visitors have voiced unease about the country’s security, per the newspaper. “In the last five years, more than 6,300 tourists were victims of crimes, mainly robberies and car theft,” La Nación states, underscoring the scale of the issue in popular destinations.

Crime has surged in tourist hubs like Jacó, Cóbano, Cahuita, Quepos, La Fortuna, Bahía Ballena, Nosara, and Tamarindo. In 2023 alone, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) recorded 1,447 crimes against tourists’ property, with Jacó (279 cases) and Cahuita (194 cases) among the hardest hit. This follows a record 900+ homicides nationwide in 2023, largely tied to drug trafficking, which has spilled into coastal areas, fueling theft and robbery.

International governments have responded with warnings. Canada’s March 2025 advisory urges high caution, citing theft risks in Cóbano, Cahuita, and San José. The U.S.’s December 2024 Level 2 advisory highlights petty crime, armed robbery, and homicide, advising against walking alone at night or visiting isolated beaches. These alerts reflect a broader uptick in insecurity, challenging Costa Rica’s reputation as a safe haven.

Tourism, which drives 8% of Costa Rica’s GDP, faces strain. Industry estimates project a 15–20% drop in visitor arrivals by late 2025, as noted in our March report, threatening a $7 billion sector and thousands of jobs. The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) insists safety perceptions remain “very positive,” but tourism chambers and business owners disagree. Many crimes go unreported, they argue, as visitors dismiss minor thefts, skewing official stats.

Drug trafficking intensifies the crisis. International media, including The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, link rising violence to Costa Rica’s role as a cocaine transit hub, with cartels like Mexico’s Sinaloa fueling local crime. A recent Le Monde article called the country a key drug exporter to Europe, noting robberies in Quepos and Cahuita often tie to gang activity. “Front-page coverage in global newspapers amplifies fears about tourist safety,” said Bary Roberts, a tourism entrepreneur.

The government’s response draws scrutiny. President Rodrigo Chaves added 1,500 police officers in 2023 and proposed tougher laws, alongside cargo scanners to curb drug exports. Yet, with crime climbing, critics call these steps insufficient. No comprehensive strategy has emerged to reassure visitors or protect tourism-dependent families, leaving the private sector frustrated.

Despite challenges, Costa Rica remains safer than regional neighbors like Honduras, per the Global Peace Index. Local efforts, such as Nosara’s community watch programs, aim to deter theft. Travelers can reduce risks by using licensed taxis, securing valuables, and enrolling in embassy alert programs like the U.S.’s STEP. Tourism leaders urge stronger police patrols to restore confidence.

The stakes are high. Without bold action, Costa Rica risks losing its ‘Pura Vida’ allure—and the economic lifeline tourism provides.