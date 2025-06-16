U.S. Warns Americans to Avoid Nicaragua Amid Authoritarian Risks

The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to skip travel to Nicaragua due to increasing authoritarianism that puts tourists at risk. The Level 3 travel advisory, active since December 2024, points to arbitrary law enforcement, possible wrongful detentions, and limited healthcare, making the country a dangerous destination despite its budget-friendly appeal compared to Costa Rica.

Nicaragua’s low costs, unspoiled beaches, and draws like surfing and birdwatching have earned positive travel coverage, but U.S. officials held a briefing recently, to push back against the hype. They warned that the authoritarian regime creates serious hazards for travelers, including unpredictable legal actions and restricted freedoms.

The advisory highlights harsh prison conditions, opaque judicial processes, and politically driven arrests, especially targeting those tied to nonprofits, religious groups, or journalism. Since 2018, over 5,300 civil society groups have been shut down, and U.S. citizens, including dual nationals, have faced entry bans, expulsions, and device seizures. Some Americans were denied entry for minor affiliations, like a journalism degree listed online.

Healthcare is another concern. Managua has one accredited private hospital, but medical services elsewhere are scarce, and government hospitals are understaffed. Tap water is often unsafe, and poor infrastructure limits emergency consular support.

Spanish-language media reported Nicaragua’s government dismissing the advisory as U.S. meddling, but human rights groups have documented ongoing repression under President Daniel Ortega, with over 2,000 political prisoners since 2018. Nicaragua’s tourism, generating $750 million in 2024, lags behind Costa Rica’s 1.2 million visitors in 2025 due to these issues.

The advisory, one step below the “do not travel” Level 4, recommends keeping valid passports, avoiding protests, and preparing supplies for potential sheltering. Travelers are advised to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time alerts and to exercise caution if visiting despite the warning.