News briefs: Start your week with positive stories from Costa Rica

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping measures to slow its spread.

Not all the news is negative, though. Here are some positive stories with which to start your week:

‘Chepe se Baña’ installs sanitary stations in San José

A group of volunteers has been creating mobile hand-washing and sanitary stations throughout San José for use by the homeless and passers-by.

“Chepe se Baña,” founded in 2017, took to the streets of Costa Rica’s biggest city with the goal of reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus. They operated several hand-washing stations this weekend that were fully stocked and open to the public.

The organization’s volunteers also donated meals and work directly with Costa Rica’s homeless population to promote proper cough and sneeze etiquette, according to La Nación.

For more information or to support Chepe se Baña, contact info@chepesebana.com or visit their Facebook page.

Education Ministry distributes food

Though Costa Rica’s schools have been suspended due to COVID-19, the Education Ministry continued to provide meals for students who rely on them for food.

The food packages, delivered last week, contain enough perishable and non-perishable goods to last three weeks and adhere to the Education Ministry’s commitment to providing “a balanced and healthy diet.”

“It’s known that the conditions of poor diet and malnutrition not only increase the risk of acquiring infections, but secondary complications as well,” says the resolution establishing the initiative. “Every human being has the right to adequate food and has the fundamental right not to suffer from hunger.”

Rental agencies donate vehicles

A number of car-rental agencies have offered to lend vehicles to the Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS, or Caja) to help the public institution deliver medications to the country’s most vulnerable population.

The Costa Rican Car Rental Association (ACAR) said its members will make vehicles available at no cost to the Caja and Health Ministry to help alleviate any mobility issues.

Members of the public can dial 905-MISALUD (905-647-2583) and select option 4 to have Caja medications delivered to their home free of charge.

More than 2,500 people have taken advantage of the service, according to Román Macaya, CCSS president.