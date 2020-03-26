DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Rescued dogs in need of forever homes in Costa Rica

March 27, 2020
Dog adoption

Magy is up for adoption! ()

Walking up a hill, Yoxan Valverde Cubillo begins to hear the barking. It comes from a temporary refuge, a “Casa Cuna” that has become not-quite-so-temporary. They are the voices of 10 dogs that have lived there since August 2019, when they were rescued after a terrible flood.

Many humans were relocated after the damage that the Lagarto River caused in Río Claro. But many dogs weren’t that lucky and were left homeless. This is how this “Casa Cuna” was born.

Dog adoptionOriginally intended as a short-term effort, very few of the 14 dogs have been adopted. Casa Cuna has been transforming into a refuge, and nobody wants that. Neither Yoxan, nor the entities that help canine refugees (the Zancudo Association for the Protection of Animals), nor an ad-hoc committee that we established at the Coto Campus of the National University. The dogs are well cared for, in the sense that in addition to food they are provided with medicines and permanent veterinary control. All have been sterilized and dewormed. Any health problems are taken care of. The most common ailment has been some type of dermatitis — be it fungal, bacterial or a combination — but in general, they are all recovered satisfactorily.

Yoxan’s guests are fine, but they are in a transitional home. It is urgent that they go to homes that will be their forever families. Being in a transitional home always causes emotional instability, leading to health problems. Yoxan’s guests deserve to have stable lives, and families to give them love on an ongoing basis. Temporary homes are just that: temporary.

Homes are needed to give these dogs a stable and loving life for the rest of their lives.

For more information, contact 8534-8558 or email infoceaa@gmail.com. 

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rican dog attends trial as a victim of animal abuse
  2. Court acquits dog’s former owner in first-of-its-kind trial in Costa Rica
  3. Katja Bader and the animals of Jacó
  4. Costa Rican puppy stars in Puppy Bowl XV

You may be interested

Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263
Costa Rica
5162 views
Costa Rica
5162 views

Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 27, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 263 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon. The figure marks a…

U.S. Embassy donates medical supplies to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
115 views
Costa Rica
115 views

U.S. Embassy donates medical supplies to Costa Rica

The Tico Times - March 27, 2020

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica made the first of two planned donations of medical supplies to the Costa…

Canceling and rebooking flights to Costa Rica
Dental Tourism
113 views
Dental Tourism
113 views

Canceling and rebooking flights to Costa Rica

Patrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - March 27, 2020

As the CEO of the leading dental clinic in Costa Rica, we have been working with our patients to help…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263

 - Mar 27, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy donates medical supplies to Costa Rica

 - Mar 27, 2020
Volaris flights to Costa Rica
Dental Tourism

Canceling and rebooking flights to Costa Rica

 - Mar 27, 2020
Brazilian flag
Costa Rica

Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

 - Mar 27, 2020
Santa Ana farmers market
Costa Rica

News briefs: Farmers markets may continue under new sanitary measures

 - Mar 27, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica posts largest increase in known COVID-19 cases; up to 231

 - Mar 26, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!