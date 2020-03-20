Costa Rica dental tourism: Dental implants: Why it’s important to replace missing teeth

We usually think it won’t happen to us, but sooner or later, most of us will lose one or more teeth. In fact, almost 80% of all people over 60 years old are missing one or more teeth. Losing teeth is more common in seniors, but it can happen at any age. If it happens to you, make sure you don’t wait to do something about it.

Whether the cause is a sports injury, accident, failure to brush regularly or periodontal disease, missing teeth need to be replaced, and for important reasons. When a tooth goes missing, the surrounding teeth slowly move in to fill in the gap. This movement can change your bite, affect the teeth on the opposing jaw, and cause bone loss. These are some of the serious problems your Costa Rica dentist can help you avoid by replacing your missing teeth.

Dental implants are a significant advancement in dentistry. Every month, thousands of patients choose the top dentists in Costa Rica to place dental implants at a fraction of the price you’d pay at home in the USA or Canada. Goodness Dental, an American-owned dental clinic near San Jose, is recognized as the best dental implant clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com, Global Clinic Rating and the Costa Rica Dental Implant Institute. Every month, an average of fifty to one hundred patients visit Goodness Dental for affordable dental implants with lifetime replacement guarantees. No dental clinics in the USA offer such a generous warranty. What’s most impressive is that Goodness Dental stands by their work. Hundreds of online reviews are evidence of their satisfied American and Canadian patient base.

Implants are a more expensive solution to missing teeth than a traditional dental bridge, but in Costa Rica, the cost differences are negligible. During your dental consultation, a team of specialists will assess your condition and learn more about your needs to provide you with the best options available. While dental implants are expensive in the USA and Canada, you’ll be amazed to learn how affordable dental implants are in Costa Rica.

The average price for a dental implant in the United States is $3000 to $5,000, which seems like a lot to pay for one missing tooth. In Costa Rica, however, you can expect to save 80 percent or more, lowering your cost to between $750 and $1,000 per tooth. Goodness Dental prices dental implants from $950. Getaway Dental, a highly rated clinic for budget-conscious dental tourists advertises dental implants from $850 each. The significant savings you enjoy make dental implants an even more attractive option for restoring your confidence and dental health by replacing missing teeth.

As a leading dental tourism destination, you can expect to receive excellent dental care in Costa Rica, a nation with more than 6000 licensed dentists. It’s important to choose a clinic that offers specialists to place your dental implants. It’s important to note that many clinics have general dentists placing dental implants. This is comparable to having a general doctor perform your knee or hip replacement surgery. No reasonable person should choose a general dentist to place dental implants. Instead patients are encouraged to choose clinics that offer dental implants placed by periodontists or maxillofacial surgeons. There is no ADA classification or recognized degree for “dental implantology.” This is a phrase often used by clinics that use general dentists to place dental implants. Any clinic that shows dentists with a degree in “dental implantology” is showing you that this dentist is not a periodontist or maxillofacial surgeon. Patients that choose these clinics are taking an unnecessary risk.

Leading dental implant clinics like Goodness Dental, Getaway Dental and All on Four Costa Rica place implants safely using the latest available technology and the highest quality materials. Replacing your teeth with dental implants is a lifetime investment. Patients that choose the least expensive dental clinics often regret their decision and are forced to spend even more money to repair problems due to poor materials and improper placement. Chose the best clinics that stand behind their work with a lifetime guarantee. Non-profit patient ombudsmen sites like CostaRicaDentalGuide.com offer free referrals to the best dental clinics for your specific needs. Visit the site and fill out a form for a free referral to the best dental implant clinics in Costa Rica.

— Barbara Goldman is an Accreditation Specialist at CostaRicaDentalGuide.com.