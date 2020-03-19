Panama suspending all international flights; Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort to close temporarily

Panama, which has the busiest airport in Central America, announced on Thursday the suspension of all international passenger flights starting next week to contain the growing spread of the new coronavirus.

“From Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m., arrivals and departures of all international flights to our country will be suspended for a period of 30 days,” President Laurentino Cortizo announced on Twitter.

He added that “cargo, humanitarian and domestic flights continue to operate normally until further notice.”

The measure particularly affects Tocumen International Airport, one of the most important in Latin America and the main hub of operations for the Panamanian company Copa.

Copa announced this week an 80% reduction in its operations as a result of the crisis due to COVID-19.

Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort suspending operations

The Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, a high-end Hyatt hotel in Guanacaste, is temporarily closing its doors.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority,” Hyatt said in a statement. “In light of COVID-19, the hotel has temporarily suspended normal operations and is not currently accepting room, restaurant, spa, or other reservations from March 26, 2020 to July 1, 2020.”

Guests can contact gscenter.papagayo@andaz.com for more information.

As part of Costa Rica’s State of Emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not allowing foreigners or non-residents to enter the country until at least April 13.

“The tourism sector, during that period, will have zero income,” said Rubén Acón, president of the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR). “And here’s the worry: If a business has no income, how do you get by? How do you pay debts, pay salaries, pay into social security, pay water, keep the lights on? How do you manage when someone shuts the tap?”