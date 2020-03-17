  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Tico Travel Surfing
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Photos: Costa Rica facing the coronavirus pandemic

March 17, 2020
School disinfected due to COVID-19

A worker uses a spray to disinfect the Reverend Francisco Schmitz School from Coronavirus, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 12, 2020. Schools in Costa Rica will be closed through mid-April. ((Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP))

Costa Rica on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the measures enacted by Costa Rica to slow the spread of COVID-19 are bans on mass gatherings, borders closed to foreign tourists, and instructions to work from home whenever possible.

Here are scenes from Costa Rica as it faces the coronavirus pandemic.

Costa Rica taxis
View of taxis parked in San Jose on March 16, 2020. Taxi drivers have reported long waits for riders as people are encouraged to stay home. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Carlos Alvarado
President Carlos Alvarado attends an emergency meeting to plan Costa Rica's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Via Casa Presidencial.
School disinfected due to COVID-19
A worker uses a spray to disinfect the Reverend Francisco Schmitz School from Coronavirus, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 12, 2020. Schools in Costa Rica will be closed through mid-April. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Central Market disinfected
A worker disinfects the central market in the face of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 14, 2020. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Costa Rica coronavirus sights
View of a sign at a pharmacy reading "Sold out: masks - gel alcohol, apologies" in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 16, 2020. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Health workers ask Costa Ricans to stay home
Health workers at the Children's Hospital ask citizens to "Stay home: help us." Via CCSS.

Related posts:

  1. Pic of the Day: Rainbow over Santo Domingo
  2. Pic of the Day: Sunset over Jacó
  3. Photos: Costa Rica’s fantastic flora
  4. Reader photos: Beauty at Jacó Beach

You may be interested

Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
204 views
Costa Rica
204 views

Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 18, 2020

Airlines have begun warning travelers with flights to or from Costa Rica to review and, if necessary, adjust their itineraries.…

Frequently asked questions: Costa Rica travel and the coronavirus pandemic
Costa Rica
190 views
Costa Rica
190 views

Frequently asked questions: Costa Rica travel and the coronavirus pandemic

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 17, 2020

We've received dozens of questions from readers since Costa Rica declared a State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus…

Costa Rica reaches 50 cases of coronavirus: The latest updates Tuesday
Costa Rica
363 views
Costa Rica
363 views

Costa Rica reaches 50 cases of coronavirus: The latest updates Tuesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 17, 2020

Costa Rica has reached 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon. The figure marks a nine-person…

LATEST NEWS

Takeoff from SJO
Costa Rica

Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa Rica

 - Mar 18, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Frequently asked questions: Costa Rica travel and the coronavirus pandemic

 - Mar 17, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reaches 50 cases of coronavirus: The latest updates Tuesday

 - Mar 17, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
News

Total paralysis: Costa Rica, a country reliant on tourism, prepares for nearly a month without tourists

 - Mar 17, 2020
Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends tourist visas for foreigners in country

 - Mar 17, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica declares State of Emergency due to coronavirus; will close borders to foreigners and non-residents

 - Mar 16, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!