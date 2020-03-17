Photos: Costa Rica facing the coronavirus pandemic
Costa Rica on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the measures enacted by Costa Rica to slow the spread of COVID-19 are bans on mass gatherings, borders closed to foreign tourists, and instructions to work from home whenever possible.
Here are scenes from Costa Rica as it faces the coronavirus pandemic.
