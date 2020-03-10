  • Costa Rica Real Estate
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

More than 100,000 have fled Nicaragua crisis: UN

March 10, 2020
Protests in Costa Rica

Nicaraguans march in the streets of San José, Costa Rica in May 2019. (Jacob Spetzler / The Tico Times)

More than 100,000 people have fled Nicaragua in the two years since the Central American country plunged into political and social crisis, the United Nations refugee agency said Tuesday.

Even after the initial surge of violence in April 2018 subsided, students, human rights defenders, journalists and farmers in particular have continued to flee at an average rate of 4,000 a month, said UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo.

“More than 100,000 people have fled reported persecution and human rights abuses in the country, seeking asylum abroad,” she told reporters in Geneva, putting the total worldwide at 103,600.

“With no resolution to the internal crisis in sight,” the agency “expects these numbers to grow.”

Neighboring Costa Rica is hosting some 77,000 Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers, while just over 8,000 have fled to Panama and 9,000 to Europe. Mexico is sheltering some 3,600.

Critics accuse Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega — a former rebel hero who has been in power since 2007 — of running a repressive dictatorship whose crackdown on protests in 2018 left more than 300 people dead, according to rights groups.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica issues ‘strong and resounding’ protest against Nicaraguan military incursion
  2. NGOs and others denounce repressive wave against Ortega adversaries in Nicaragua
  3. UN calls on Nicaragua to end repression after church siege draws international attention
  4. Journalist critical of Daniel Ortega returns to Nicaragua after exile in Costa Rica

You may be interested

Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today
Costa Rica
2159 views
Costa Rica
2159 views

Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today

The Tico Times - March 11, 2020

The Health Ministry recognized the number of suspected coronavirus cases exceeds the capacity of Costa Rica's national reference lab, located…

Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos marked to study route through the Pacific
Environment
7 views
Environment
7 views

Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos marked to study route through the Pacific

AFP and The Tico Times - March 11, 2020

Five young hammerhead sharks in the marine reserve of the Galapagos National Park (PNG) were marked with acoustic trackers that…

Costa Rica up to 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 179 suspected: What you need to know today
Costa Rica
2132 views
Costa Rica
2132 views

Costa Rica up to 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 179 suspected: What you need to know today

The Tico Times - March 10, 2020

Update (1:15 p.m.): The Health Ministry has identified 165 additional people who are being considered as suspected cases of the novel coronavirus,…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica overwhelmed by coronavirus testing as Panama records first death: What you need to know today

 - Mar 11, 2020
Hammerhead sharks in Costa Rica
Environment

Hammerhead sharks in Galapagos marked to study route through the Pacific

 - Mar 11, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica up to 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 179 suspected: What you need to know today

 - Mar 10, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium.
Costa Rica

La Sele to host upcoming matches behind closed doors

 - Mar 10, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings in face of coronavirus

 - Mar 09, 2020
Cruise ship tourist in Puntarenas
Travel & Tourism

Two cruises to Costa Rica cancelled amid coronavirus fears, report says

 - Mar 09, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!