  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Facing investigation, Costa Rica’s Minister of the Presidency resigns after just seven months

March 4, 2020
Casa Presidencial of Costa Rica

Casa Presidencial in Zapote. (Photo by MadriCR / Wikimedia Commons.)

Costa Rica’s Minister of the Presidency, Víctor Morales, resigned from the position on Wednesday after just seven months on the job.

Morales’s resignation comes as he and the administration of President Carlos Alvarado face criticism for creating a Data Analysis Unit (UPAD) with an ill-defined scope. While the Presidency has maintained the unit was meant to help “guide public policy,” the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether UPAD violated citizen privacy by collecting confidential data.

The backlash against UPAD led to the presentation of a motion of censure against Morales, which has not been voted on, and the opening of an investigation in the Legislative Assembly.

“I present my resignation as Minister of the Presidency, effective as of today,” Morales said Wednesday morning, accompanied by cabinet members and official deputies as he read a letter addressed to President Alvarado.

“The political reality tells me that, as a consequence of that motion of censure and of the legislative investigation initiated, I will not have the necessary acceptance and communication with the Legislative Branch.”

Morales will return to his former role as a deputy with the Citizen Action Party (PAC).

His departure adds to two other resignations announced Tuesday night.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Juan Alfaro, announced his departure after saying his name was used without his consent in a document prepared by a UPAD analyst to request access to information from a credit database.

The Vice Minister of Planning, Daniel Soto, who was one of the signatories of the creation decree of the UPAD, also resigned.

The prosecution raided Casa Presidencial on Feb. 27 in search of evidence of possible illegalities in UPAD’s work, and seized cell phones and computers, including those of President Alvarado.

“I thank Víctor Morales Mora for his work as Minister of the Presidency. Our commitment to building a solid democracy and a prosperous country continues,” Alvarado wrote on Twitter.

Morales was appointed on Aug. 1 as the Minister of the Presidency, a position equivalent to that of the chief of staff, with the mission of promoting the revival of the economy to combat high unemployment.

“What will be the fundamental task of Don Víctor? It is the central task of the government: the generation of employment, the revival of our economy, in a context of social peace and dialogue,” Alvarado said at the time.

Morales had been appointed to replace Rodolfo Piza, who resigned in July 2019 after just over a year in office.

Related posts:

  1. New Minister of the Presidency of Costa Rica assumes with challenge of reviving economy
  2. Costa Rican government denies violating private information with data unit
  3. Unemployment in Costa Rica registers slight decline but remains high at 11.4%
  4. After public criticism, Costa Rican gov. repeals decree that created department with access to ‘confidential’ information

You may be interested

Costa Rica reports first suspected case of novel coronavirus
Costa Rica
132 views
Costa Rica
132 views

Costa Rica reports first suspected case of novel coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 5, 2020

Costa Rican health authorities reported on Thursday afternoon the first suspected case of the novel coronavirus within the country's borders.…

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia
Travel and Tourism
21 views
Travel and Tourism
21 views

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 5, 2020

Cerro Dantas isn't for everyone. Located north of Heredia, Cerro Dantas Wildlife Refuge is only accessible by trekking 2 km…

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses
Costa Rica
68 views
Costa Rica
68 views

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses

AFP and The Tico Times - March 5, 2020

Costa Rica will launch this year a pilot plan to electrify its transportation in buses, with 15 units that will…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica Ministry of Health logo
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reports first suspected case of novel coronavirus

 - Mar 05, 2020
Waterfall at Cerro Dantas in Costa Rica
Travel and Tourism

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia

 - Mar 05, 2020
Costa Rica electric bus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses

 - Mar 05, 2020
Flags of Central America
Central America

Presidents discuss reforming or closing the Central American Parliament

 - Mar 05, 2020
Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

President of Costa Rica seeks to strengthen government after resignations due to private data scandal

 - Mar 04, 2020
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosks seen at Dulles International Airport.
Business

Global Entry: Costa Ricans could soon apply for a fast pass through US customs

 - Mar 04, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!