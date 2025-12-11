Costa Rica joined the United States’ Global Entry program yesterday, opening a faster path for pre-approved travelers to enter the U.S. The move marks a step forward in bilateral ties, focusing on trade, tourism, and security cooperation. The Global Entry initiative, run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, targets low-risk travelers. It speeds up immigration and customs checks at over 50 U.S. airports and select international sites.

Participants skip regular lines and use automated kiosks or dedicated lanes. They scan their passport or resident card, confirm identity via facial recognition or fingerprints, and receive quick approval to proceed. Costa Rica becomes the 21st country in the program, alongside nations like Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Germany, the United Kingdom, and South Korea. U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Savage announced the inclusion, noting President Rodrigo Chaves as the first Costa Rican to enroll. Chaves completed his application and interview, setting an example for others.

“This access reflects mutual trust and strong relations between Costa Rica and the United States,” said Juan Carlos Chavarría, president of the Costa Rican-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham). “We aim to pursue more efforts that build connections through trade, investment, tourism, and shared goals.”

To apply, Costa Ricans need a valid U.S. visa. They create an account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website, submit details, and pay a $120 fee. The U.S. government reviews the background. If conditionally approved, applicants schedule an in-person interview at an enrollment center, often at U.S. airports, for photos and fingerprints. Membership lasts five years.

Approved travelers cut entry time to minutes. They avoid filling out paper customs forms and bypass standard queues. The program does not replace visa requirements but complements them for frequent visitors.

Government officials highlighted the benefits during a press conference at the Presidential House. The entry aligns with broader economic progress, including a 5.2% growth in the third quarter of 2025 and OECD projections showing Costa Rica outpacing member economies in 2026 and 2027.

Travelers from Costa Rica, a key source of U.S. tourists and business visitors, stand to gain. In recent years, over 200,000 Costa Ricans have visited the U.S. annually for leisure, work, or family. Faster processing could boost these numbers, supporting local airlines and related sectors.

Security remains central. The program includes rigorous checks to ensure only qualified individuals participate. U.S. and Costa Rican authorities expanded cooperation on border measures, including biometrics, as part of the agreement. For those planning trips, the U.S. Embassy in San José advises starting applications soon, as processing can take weeks. Interviews may require travel to a U.S. site, though options expand over time.

This development follows months of talks between the two governments. It positions Costa Rica among select Latin American countries with similar access, potentially paving the way for further travel ease in the future. Costa Ricans interested can visit the official site for full steps. The program promises practical advantages for anyone traveling north regularly.