JetBlue Flash Sale: Fort Lauderdale to Liberia Flights Ends Today

Those looking for a deal on airfare and eyeing a trip between Florida and Costa Rica now have a chance to get one with JetBlue’s latest promotion. The airline has launched a 15% discount on base airfares for flights to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), a key hub for direct connections to Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Guanacaste.

The offer targets nonstop flights, making it a fit for the popular Fort Lauderdale to Liberia route that JetBlue operates regularly. Passengers can apply the discount using promo code TAKEOFF15P when booking on the airline’s website.

Bookings must be made by October 16, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with travel dates spanning October 22, 2025, to February 11, 2026. Fridays and Sundays sit out, along with blackout periods from November 20 to December 1, 2025, and December 18, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

This deal sticks to base fares only and skips premium options like Mint seating, Even More Space, transatlantic routes, or cash-plus-points bookings. It also applies solely to new reservations made directly on jetblue.com, leaving out prior bookings or third-party sites.

Recent fares on this path have hovered around $108 one way from LIR to FLL, and the discount could drop effective costs further for qualifying trips.

Similar low fares have popped up on other JetBlue routes to Costa Rica, such as round-trip tickets from Atlanta to San José for $245 or from New Orleans for $269, based on recent deals shared online. These reflect the airline’s push to keep travel affordable amid rising demand for Central American destinations.

Those interested should check availability soon, as seats fill fast on these routes. JetBlue recommends reviewing all terms before booking to avoid surprises.