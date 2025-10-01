Costa Rica Bill Targets Public Drinking with Fines and Jail Time

Lawmakers in Costa Rica have put forward a bill to crack down on drinking in public spaces, aiming to cut down on related disturbances and boost safety. Bill 25.101, presented by Diputada Olga Morera Arrieta from the Nueva República party, would reform the existing alcohol regulation law to give police more power and impose heavier penalties.

The proposal comes as reports of fights, injuries, and even deaths linked to public drinking have risen in recent years. Under the current law, known as Ley 9047 from 2012, people caught consuming alcohol in public face a fine equal to half a base salary. The new bill would change that to fines based on daily wages, making penalties fairer across income levels.

If passed, anyone found drinking in public areas or spots set by local governments would pay a fine of five to twenty days’ wages. Police would seize the alcohol on the spot and file a report with the courts. For those who repeat the offense, consequences get tougher: fines could rise to fifteen to thirty days’ wages, or in some cases, lead to short prison terms of fifteen to thirty days, decided by a judge.

A big shift involves local forces. Right now, municipal police have narrow roles in these matters, but the bill would let them step in directly alongside the national Fuerza Pública. This aims to fix gaps in enforcement, where inspectors sometimes face risks or limits in handling situations.

The bill also targets unauthorized alcohol sales. Businesses selling drinks without a license would shut down for seven days. Selling in places not meant for commerce, like homes or streets, would bring fines of thirty to seventy days’ wages, plus seizure of the goods, which go to the courts.

The Full Court reviewed the bill and ruled it does not affect judicial structure or operations, so it needs just twenty-nine votes in the Assembly to pass, rather than thirty-eight. Judge Sandra Zúñiga led the decision but noted that extra funds might be needed down the line to manage new cases. Judge Jorge Leiva pointed out during discussions that many alcohol issues fall to local governments and called for better ways to handle seized items to avoid overloading courts.

Presented in July, the bill sits in the Legal Affairs Commission. Supporters argue it addresses real problems in urban and tourist areas, where unchecked drinking harms community peace and security. By raising stakes and clarifying roles, the reform seeks to foster calmer public spaces.