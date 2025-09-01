Jardin La Torre, an Active Adult Community in Costa Rica

In a search for expat active adult/retirement communities in Costa Rica, the numbers seem to be lacking, especially, any which are similar to what one finds in many of the states that are considered to be retirement havens. Certainly, there are none developed as active adult communities like The Villages in Florida, Sun City West in Arizona, or the myriad Del Webb communities populating the retirement states.

However, there is one small community located in the mid-Pacific Highlands near San Ramon de Alajuela which offers many of the amenities found in stateside active adult communities. Jardin La Torre (JLT) offers a year-round temperate climate of between 65 and 80-degrees Fahrenheit, a tranquil pace of life, a pastoral setting with majestic views, and quick access to a small metropolitan area–all at a price most can afford. There are other locations in Costa Rica that offer similar benefits. But there is something that makes Jardin La Torre special: this community offers organized activities and events.

Now this may not be the lifestyle for which you are looking. And do not mistake this community for a retirement community which provides services commensurate with those that one finds in retirement communities in the States. There is no onsite restaurant or meal plan here; no onsite medical facility; no daily cleaning; no laundry service; and no coordinated transportation to take you to town for shopping. And the activities and events the JLT offers are not on par with a trip to the opera in Miami or to a Phoenix Cardinals football game. So, what is there to recommend JLT?

First, Location, Location, Location

JLT is located at 4,000 feet with a year-round pleasant temperature range. All residents have a fifty to one-hundred-mile view of the Pacific coast and Gulf of Nicoya. It is located ten minutes from the downtown of San Ramon de Alajuela, a small city which offers everything you need, although it may not offer everything you want. San Ramon has a regional hospital, a university campus, many good restaurants, cultural activities, a large, friendly, expat population, and lots of shopping. And JLT is only 45 minutes from the San Jose international airport, an hour from downtown San Jose, and 90-minutes from major Pacific coast beaches.

Second, Security and tranquility

JLT is a gated community with an onsite guard—not that this is necessary in this pastoral setting. The campus is located on the outskirts of the unincorporated village of El Empalme, population of around 200. It is located on a dead-end road which keeps traffic and traffic noise to a minimum.

Third, a place to recreate or “play”

As active adults, with daily organized activities and bimonthly events. The campus has a mile of asphalted paths with exercise stations, and a four-story activity center. JLT boasts the first indoor pickleball court in Costa Rica. These amenities may not be on par with most retirement communities you will find in the States, but remember, in addition to the JLT organized activities and events, you are living in Costa Rica!

JLT, although in a rural, tranquil setting, is not isolated from the rest of Costa Rica. JLT is blessed to have wonderful Tico and gringo neighbors, and most of the attributes of a Blue Zone—an area where a plethora of people living well beyond 100 years. Most Blue Zones are located in a temperate climate year-around; they offer a less-stressful lifestyle; there is social activity available for your participation; and exercise and access to healthy diets abound. Perhaps one of the most important aspects for those living these lives, is a reason to get up in the morning—something to look forward to—and Jardin La Torre, San Ramon, and Costa Rica certainly offer that.

The JLT campus has houses and lots for sale, and fully furnished long-term rental apartments at around $1,000/month, utilities included. If you think what Jardin La Torre offers is what you may be looking for, the owners, John and Caryl Buford, would love to field your questions.

You can contact them at vientosbajos@gmail.com, visit their website at www.jardinlatorre.com, or contact them through WhatsApp at 011-506-8649-0777.