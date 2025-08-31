Turrialba Emerges as Costa Rica’s Birdwatching Hotspot

Costa Rica has become one of the world’s top destinations for birdwatchers, with 940 species identified, and the canton of Turrialba stands out for its exceptional potential, officials said. The Chamber of Tourism of Turrialba is promoting birdwatching tourism as a new engine of growth, positioning the region to attract more nature-loving visitors.

A significant step was the First Birdwatching Tourism Meeting, hosted at the Botanical Garden and sponsored by the Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center, or CATIE.

“With this first meeting, Turrialba reaffirms its potential as a leading birdwatching destination and invites nature lovers to enjoy unique experiences among its biodiversity, landscapes, and local culture,” said Julio César Gamboa, president of the Turrialba Chamber of Tourism.

Experts say Turrialba’s biodiversity stems from both natural and human factors. Its proximity to the Caribbean and the Central Valley, combined with altitudes ranging from 200 to nearly 3,800 meters above sea level, creates ideal conditions for a wide variety of birds.

“The relatively small size of the country, combined with its tourism infrastructure and the quality of its specialized guides, allows national and international visitors to enjoy memorable experiences in different regions of the country, such as Turrialba,” said Rafael Soto, manager of the National Birdwatching Route for the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

Birdwatching guide and tourism expert Danny Alvarado said that conservation efforts by communities and private farms over the past decades have played a key role in protecting forests and allowing bird populations to recover.

The meeting also included training for local tour guides and served as a hub for collaboration among national institutions, reinforcing Turrialba’s position as a prime destination for birdwatchers.

Modern tools like the eBird application, developed by Cornell University, have enabled scientific documentation and global dissemination of bird species in the region, further enhancing Turrialba’s reputation.

During the event, CATIE announced it will host a technical-scientific conference on birds in 2025, featuring international experts and advancing the region’s leadership in ornithological research and conservation.