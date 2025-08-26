No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeNewsJetBlue Ramps Up Boston Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica

JetBlue Ramps Up Boston Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Tico Times
By Tico Times
JetBlue flights to Costa Rica
(Courtesy of ICT)

Guanacaste Airport, part of the VINCI Airports group, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) have shared news of more JetBlue flights coming from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Liberia International Airport (LIR) in Guanacaste. The route kicks off in November with two flights a week, then shifts to daily service starting December 18.

JetBlue plans to fly these routes using Airbus A321 planes that seat 160 passengers. This setup gives travelers more options and better links between the U.S. East Coast and Costa Rica’s northwest region. The move fits JetBlue’s push to add routes to warm, nature-focused spots, solidifying Guanacaste’s spot in their lineup.

William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, pointed out the benefits. “JetBlue’s shift from two weekly flights to daily service from Boston to Guanacaste shows trust in Costa Rica as a travel spot,” he said. “It bolsters ties with the U.S. East Coast and opens up jobs and community growth in Guanacaste.”

This change comes at a good time for Guanacaste Airport, which handles a growing share of Costa Rica’s international visitors, especially during the Northern Hemisphere’s colder months. César Jaramillo, the airport’s general manager, highlighted the progress.

“We keep hearing about more flights from the U.S. East Coast, now with JetBlue stepping up,” he said. “In 2025, we’ve hit record highs with close to 1.2 million passengers in the first six months. Guanacaste Airport stands as Costa Rica’s fastest-growing entry for tourists.”

JetBlue already runs direct flights from Guanacaste to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), alongside the Boston route. This latest addition builds on that, making it simpler for people in the northeastern U.S. to reach Costa Rica’s Pacific coast beaches and national parks.

The update ties into JetBlue’s wider growth plans announced earlier this month. On August 14, the airline revealed new routes and more frequent service to places in Florida, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

For travelers, these flights mean more choices during peak season. Current schedules show departures from Boston around 7 a.m., arriving in Liberia by midday, with returns leaving Costa Rica in the early afternoon.

Round-trip fares start as low as $178, depending on dates, and include perks like free Wi-Fi and in-flight entertainment. JetBlue’s setup lets passengers’ book directly for the best rates, with options to mix cash and points.

This development highlights Guanacaste’s rising pull for international visitors. The area draws people with its mix of beaches, volcanoes, and wildlife reserves. More flights could mean busier hotels and tours, supporting local businesses. In the first half of 2025, the airport’s passenger count jumped, showing steady interest from North America.

JetBlue’s focus on Costa Rica isn’t new. The airline first connected Boston and Liberia over a decade ago, with seasonal service that has grown over time. Past increases, like adding three weekly flights in late 2024, set the stage for this daily option. Now, with daily access, it becomes easier for families, couples, or solo travelers to plan trips without long layovers.

If you’re eyeing a trip, check JetBlue’s site for exact times and bookings. Seats fill up fast during winter, so early planning helps. This route strengthens Costa Rica’s links to key U.S. markets, promising more visitors and economic lift for Guanacaste.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Issues Green Weather Alert as Heavy Rains Expected

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has declared a green weather alert across Costa Rica due to the expected increase in rainfall over the coming...
Read more

Earthquake Shakes Costa Rica’s Central Valley

An earthquake shook Costa Rica early Friday morning. The tremor occurred at 12:45 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.4. Its epicenter was located 1...
Read more

Major Cocaine Seizure in Costa Rica’s South Highlights Ongoing Cartel Fight

Costa Rican police pulled off a big win against drug traffickers this Sunday, seizing over a ton of cocaine hidden in a tourism minibus...
Read more

FBI Recordings Reveal Costa Rica Ex-Minister Celso Gamboa’s Drug Ties

Costa Rican authorities continue to hold former security minister Celso Gamboa in custody as U.S. officials push for his extradition on drug charges. Recent...
Read more

Outrage in Costa Rica After Man Suspected of Killing 14 Dogs Is Released

A man identified by the surnames Ulloa Bustos, suspected of killing at least 14 dogs in the rural town of Pocora, was released after...
Read more

Nicaragua Hosts Historic 2025 AmeriCup Basketball Tournament

The 2025 AmeriCup, the men’s basketball Copa América, tips off this Friday in Nicaragua, marking the most significant international sporting event in the country’s...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support