JetBlue Ramps Up Boston Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Guanacaste Airport, part of the VINCI Airports group, and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) have shared news of more JetBlue flights coming from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Liberia International Airport (LIR) in Guanacaste. The route kicks off in November with two flights a week, then shifts to daily service starting December 18.

JetBlue plans to fly these routes using Airbus A321 planes that seat 160 passengers. This setup gives travelers more options and better links between the U.S. East Coast and Costa Rica’s northwest region. The move fits JetBlue’s push to add routes to warm, nature-focused spots, solidifying Guanacaste’s spot in their lineup.

William Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, pointed out the benefits. “JetBlue’s shift from two weekly flights to daily service from Boston to Guanacaste shows trust in Costa Rica as a travel spot,” he said. “It bolsters ties with the U.S. East Coast and opens up jobs and community growth in Guanacaste.”

This change comes at a good time for Guanacaste Airport, which handles a growing share of Costa Rica’s international visitors, especially during the Northern Hemisphere’s colder months. César Jaramillo, the airport’s general manager, highlighted the progress.

“We keep hearing about more flights from the U.S. East Coast, now with JetBlue stepping up,” he said. “In 2025, we’ve hit record highs with close to 1.2 million passengers in the first six months. Guanacaste Airport stands as Costa Rica’s fastest-growing entry for tourists.”

JetBlue already runs direct flights from Guanacaste to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), alongside the Boston route. This latest addition builds on that, making it simpler for people in the northeastern U.S. to reach Costa Rica’s Pacific coast beaches and national parks.

The update ties into JetBlue’s wider growth plans announced earlier this month. On August 14, the airline revealed new routes and more frequent service to places in Florida, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

For travelers, these flights mean more choices during peak season. Current schedules show departures from Boston around 7 a.m., arriving in Liberia by midday, with returns leaving Costa Rica in the early afternoon.

Round-trip fares start as low as $178, depending on dates, and include perks like free Wi-Fi and in-flight entertainment. JetBlue’s setup lets passengers’ book directly for the best rates, with options to mix cash and points.

This development highlights Guanacaste’s rising pull for international visitors. The area draws people with its mix of beaches, volcanoes, and wildlife reserves. More flights could mean busier hotels and tours, supporting local businesses. In the first half of 2025, the airport’s passenger count jumped, showing steady interest from North America.

JetBlue’s focus on Costa Rica isn’t new. The airline first connected Boston and Liberia over a decade ago, with seasonal service that has grown over time. Past increases, like adding three weekly flights in late 2024, set the stage for this daily option. Now, with daily access, it becomes easier for families, couples, or solo travelers to plan trips without long layovers.

If you’re eyeing a trip, check JetBlue’s site for exact times and bookings. Seats fill up fast during winter, so early planning helps. This route strengthens Costa Rica’s links to key U.S. markets, promising more visitors and economic lift for Guanacaste.